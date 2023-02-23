John Quick: Boxabl, the Tesla of the Housing Industry

Boxabl, a company mass-producing pre-fabricated houses in a factory, is changing the face of the building construction industry. The company has designed a home that can be shipped anywhere and set up quickly. The reason that the house can be shipped is that it unfolds, which dramatically reduces the cost of housing.



The company was co-founded by Galiano Tiramani, who is quickly turning Boxabl into the Tesla of the housing industry.

The idea of affordable housing has been a challenge that has been plaguing people all over the world for years. But Boxabl is offering a solution to this challenge. With one of the Boxabl houses costing around $50,000, they make it now possible to own a home without a homeowner going into debt for the rest of their life. This is an incredible accomplishment, and one that is being celebrated by people all over the world.

The company has succeeded in a highly competitive industry by creating a product that is dramatically cheaper, faster to build, and higher quality than any existing building system. This has been possible by making the buildings compatible with factory mass production. This is a revolutionary concept that has the potential to change the entire building construction industry.

Boxabl is not just changing the construction industry but also providing a solution to a global challenge. With the world's population growing, the need for affordable housing will only increase, and Boxabl has recognized this need and responded with a simple, efficient, and effective solution.

The success of Boxabl has been driven by social media marketing, which has enabled the company to reach a broader audience. By collecting leads from social media, Boxabl has built a loyal customer base that continues to grow.

The co-founder of Boxabl, Galiano, is an inspiration to entrepreneurs worldwide, and his perseverance and hard work have been the driving force behind the company's success. Boxabl is a company that is worth celebrating and one that is making a real difference in the world. Check out Boxabl here: https://www.boxabl.com/

