AMD Sees Lower Q3 Revenue as PC Market Crashes

Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices Inc on Thursday provided third-quarter revenue estimates that fell well short of its previous forecast, citing lower-than-expected demand and significant inventory corrections across the personal computer market supply chain.

The company's shares fell 2.5% in after-market trading, dragging those of peers Nvidia Corp. and Intel Corp.

"The PC market weakened significantly in the quarter," Chief Executive Officer Lisa Su said in a statement.

The company said it expects third-quarter revenue of about $5.6 billion. That compares with its forecast in August of $6.7 billion, plus or minus $200 million.