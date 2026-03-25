Oil CEO to Vance: Hormuz Access Key to Markets

Abu Dhabi oil giant ADNOC’s CEO Sultan Al Jaber warned Vice President JD Vance that restoring free passage through the Strait of Hormuz is the only lasting way to stabilize global energy markets, as conflict with Iran chokes off a critical oil corridor.

The strait handles roughly 20% of the world’s oil and LNG, and disruptions have already driven prices sharply higher.

Al Jaber stressed the crisis is not about supply but security.

Vance has pushed for coordinated international action to safeguard shipping lanes, as U.S. officials warn prolonged disruption could fuel inflation and economic instability worldwide.