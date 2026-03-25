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Tags: adnoc ceo | jd vance | hormuz | oil | markets | iran | war

Oil CEO to Vance: Hormuz Access Key to Markets

Oil CEO to Vance: Hormuz Access Key to Markets
United Arab Emirates' Minister of State and CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), Sultan Ahmed al-Jaber, addresses the Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum, in the capital Abu Dhabi. (Karim Sahib/Getty Images/2023 file)

By    |   Wednesday, 25 March 2026 01:27 PM EDT

Abu Dhabi oil giant ADNOC’s CEO Sultan Al Jaber warned Vice President JD Vance that restoring free passage through the Strait of Hormuz is the only lasting way to stabilize global energy markets, as conflict with Iran chokes off a critical oil corridor.

The strait handles roughly 20% of the world’s oil and LNG, and disruptions have already driven prices sharply higher.

Al Jaber stressed the crisis is not about supply but security.

Vance has pushed for coordinated international action to safeguard shipping lanes, as U.S. officials warn prolonged disruption could fuel inflation and economic instability worldwide.

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Abu Dhabi oil giant ADNOC's CEO Sultan Al Jaber warned Vice President JD Vance that restoring free passage through the Strait of Hormuz is the only lasting way to stabilize global energy markets, as conflict with Iran chokes off a critical oil corridor.
adnoc ceo, jd vance, hormuz, oil, markets, iran, war
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2026-27-25
Wednesday, 25 March 2026 01:27 PM
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