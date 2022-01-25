×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Financial Markets | Infrastructure | Money | adm earnings

ADM Profit Jumps 14 Percent; Grain Trader Raises Dividend

grain
(Getty Images)

Tuesday, 25 January 2022 07:25 AM

Global grain trader Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. reported a fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday that rose nearly 14%, helped by strength at its carbohydrate solutions and nutrition units.

The company said it plans to raise dividend by 8% to 40 cents per share.

The commodity trader's results offer a look into how the world's biggest grain traders are weathering the shifts in food and fuel demand triggered by the pandemic.

ADM and rival agribusinesses Bunge Ltd, Cargill Inc and Louis Dreyfus Co, together known as the ABCD quartet of grain trading giants, have benefited from rising demand for food and renewable fuel as economies reopen.

ADM's net earnings rose to $782 million, or $1.38 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $687 million, or $1.22 per share, a year earlier.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Global grain trader Archer-Daniels-Midland Co reported a fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday that rose nearly 14%, helped by strength at its carbohydrate solutions and nutrition units.
adm earnings
129
2022-25-25
Tuesday, 25 January 2022 07:25 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved