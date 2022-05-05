Goldman, JPM Consider Paying Abortion Travel Costs

Tags: | |

The national debate over abortions reached a fever pitch Monday, when Politico published an initial draft majority opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court indicating the high court might overturn the watershed Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion in the United States in 1973.



Contacted by Reuters, a JPMorgan spokesperson declined to comment. Goldman Sachs media contacts did not immediately respond to requests from Reuters for comment.



Investment banks Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan are considering covering employees' travel costs to abort pregnancies, Bloomberg reported Thursday, citing sources familiar with the discussions.

