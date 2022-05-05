×
Goldman, JPM Consider Paying Abortion Travel Costs

Goldman Sachs
(AP)

Thursday, 05 May 2022 04:48 PM

Investment banks Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan are considering covering employees' travel costs to abort pregnancies, Bloomberg reported Thursday, citing sources familiar with the discussions.

Goldman and JPMorgan would join Citigroup and Amazon Inc., which have also pledged to help employees seeking abortions obtain them across state lines in places like Texas and Oklahoma, where access to abortions is restricted.

The national debate over abortions reached a fever pitch Monday, when Politico published an initial draft majority opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court indicating the high court might overturn the watershed Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion in the United States in 1973.

Contacted by Reuters, a JPMorgan spokesperson declined to comment. Goldman Sachs media contacts did not immediately respond to requests from Reuters for comment.

 

Thursday, 05 May 2022 04:48 PM
