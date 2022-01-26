×
Abbott Sales Rise 7.2 Percent as COVID Test Demand Surges

Abbott Lab COVID-19 test kit
Abbott Laboratories COVID-19 test kit (Getty Images)

Wednesday, 26 January 2022 07:53 AM

Abbott Laboratories on Wednesday reported a 7.2% rise in quarterly sales on strong demand for diagnostics products, including its COVID-19 tests, led by a sharp surge in cases due to the Omicron variant.

The company's net earnings fell to $1.99 billion, or $1.11 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $2.16 billion, $1.20 per share, a year earlier.

Sales of the company were $11.5 billion, higher than the $10.7 billion reported in the year-ago period.

