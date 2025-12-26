AARP Members Eligible for Facebook Lawsuit Payout

AARP members — and some nonmembers — could soon see money coming their way under a proposed $12.5 million settlement tied to allegations that the organization improperly shared video-viewing data with Facebook, the New York Post reports.

The agreement would resolve a class-action lawsuit claiming AARP allowed Meta Platforms’ tracking technology to collect information that linked users’ identities to specific videos watched on AARP.org. Plaintiffs argued that this data sharing violated the federal Video Privacy Protection Act, which restricts the disclosure of individuals’ video-viewing habits.

AARP has denied any wrongdoing but agreed to the settlement to bring the long-running legal fight to a close. The case has been pending in federal court in California since 2022.

If approved, eligible claimants could receive payments estimated to range from about $47 to as much as $237, depending on how many people submit valid claims. The deadline to file is Dec. 31, 2025.

At the heart of the lawsuit is AARP’s alleged use of the Meta Pixel — a snippet of tracking code commonly used for advertising and analytics — on webpages that hosted video content. According to the complaint, when users with Facebook accounts watched those videos, the pixel transmitted data to Meta that could identify both the viewer and the content viewed.

To qualify for compensation, claimants must meet several criteria. They must have watched videos on AARP.org while located in the United States between Sept. 27, 2020, and Sept. 12, 2025. They also needed to have an active Facebook account at the time and either be an AARP member or a registered AARP.org user during that same period.

Claims can be filed online or by mail. Applicants are required to provide a link to their Facebook profile and certify under oath that they meet the eligibility requirements. Some may also be asked to submit additional proof, such as browsing records, to confirm they viewed video content on the site.

The Video Privacy Protection Act dates back to 1988, after a newspaper published the video rental history of Supreme Court nominee Robert Bork. While originally aimed at video rental stores, courts in recent years have extended the law to cover websites that host video content.

In this case, plaintiffs argued that AARP qualified as a video service provider under the statute and that its use of Meta’s tracking tools resulted in unlawful disclosures to Facebook’s parent company.