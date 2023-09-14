IBM Exec Has No Regrets Firing Woman Who Saved His Life on 9/11

Former IBM marketing executive Bill Ellmore, who was originally booked on United Flight 93 on Sept. 11, 2001, has a peculiar way of remembering the experience.

The 14-year IBM veteran, who often recounts that fateful day on social media, told the New York Post Thursday he has never regretted firing an underling who saved his life on 9/11—and is committed to sharing the tale out of a newfound committment to bare all.

“IBM’s not a charity,” Ellmore says.

The man who narrowly escaped death was scheduled to fly first class from Newark, N.J., to San Francisco 22 years ago on 9/11, specifically with the intent of terminating the unknowing employee for poor performance.

In a twist of fate, the woman saved his life by convincing him not to inconvenience himself and to take a later flight.

With four al-Qaeda terrorists aboard the hijacked Flight 93, plane passengers overtook the attackers, crashing the plane into a field in Pennsylvania.

A month later, when air travel had returned to normal after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Ellmore carried out his mission and let the employee go—even while consciously thinking about how she was directly responsible for saving his life.

As to why, once again on this year’s 9/11 anniversary, the former IBM executive chose to broadcast this tale on X, Ellmore tells the NYP, “I’m no longer that marketing brand person making everything look good. I want to be honest.”

Ellmore recalled that as he fired the woman, she made one last attempt to change his mind, saying, “‘Hey, I saved your life.’”

X commenters were quick to slam Ellmore, with one writing, “You should be ashamed of yourself.”