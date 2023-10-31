The 60/40 Portfolio May Be Broken

Last year, the stalwart 60/40 portfolio tanked 17%, its worst performance since 2008, with both stocks and bonds declining in tandem.

While a typical 60/40 portfolio — 60% in stocks and 40% in bonds — is up roughly 6% this year, according to Vanguard data, many portfolio managers are losing faith in it, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The basic premise of this type of a diversified portfolio, first devised 50 years ago, is to hold both stocks and bonds as a hedge against market movements. Last year, however, investment managers’ and investors began getting rattled about the 60/40 portfolio when both stocks and bonds were hammered — and some think this is just the beginning of a protracted slump.

There are three main reasons for their fear. First is the fast rate at which the Federal Reserve began raising interest rates from near zero in March 2022 to today’s 5.25% - 5.50% range.

Second is a growing consensus that inflation, which only recently came down from a four-decade high, may not be so easily brought back down to 2%, which will mean higher interest rates for longer and a possible recession.

The third reason confidence in the 60/40 blueprint is being shaken is government spending has surged since the pandemic, increasing the supply of Treasury bonds to levels that Wall Street investors are not sure the government can handle.

There is growing consensus investors should look beyond stocks and bonds.

“Most investors should be looking to alternative investments to lessen the risk” of stocks and bonds not performing in opposite directions “and achieve true portfolio diversity through gold or other commodities, real estate, cryptocurrency, peer-to-peer lending and more,” says Gillian Dewar, chief financial officer of personal finance site Crediful.

Other experts are recommending money market funds over bonds and international stocks. Some even think investors should think out of the box to consider more complex options such as corporate loans, public and private equities, leveraged buyouts and venture capital.

John Grace, a financial planner with LPL Financial, adds, “To help you sleep well, no matter how the market turns, consider taking a position in infrastructure, social media, cloud adoption and streaming and content creation.”

One could add to that this year’s Big Tech darling, artificial intelligence.

Ed Crittenden, chief investment officer of Standpoint, a mutual fund run like a hedge fund using macroeconomic market trends, thinks the 100 years of bonds protecting investors from stock losses is over.

“That was Goldilocks,” Crittenden says. “It wasn’t normal. It was an anomaly.”

“When inflation is the primary risk driving headlines, stocks and bonds tend to move together,” says Dan Villalon, global co-head of portfolio solutions at AQR Capital Management. “The world doesn’t go from crazy to calm overnight, so these trends tend to persist.”

However, some believe the 60/40 approach is still a good approach for the average investor.

Lori Heinel, chief investment officer at State Street Global Advisors, one of the world’s largest investment management firms, with $3.5 trillion under management, says, “If anything, higher yields provide better balance to a portfolio and should ballast against stocks.”

Grace agrees: “Every sport you play or watch includes offensive and defensive capabilities,” noting that the saying about the best defense is a good offense didn’t originate in sports but from George Washington in 1799.

Heinel sums it up best: “We don’t think the 60/40 is dead.”