Viral 6-7 Meme Prompts In-N-Out to Block Order No. 67

In-N-Out Burger has dropped the order number "67" after employees reported that a viral "6-7" meme was prompting teens to crowd counters and disrupt service.

The phrase 6-7 has no single definition, but is often linked to the song "Doot Doot (6 7)" by Skrilla, which repeats "6-7," and NBA player LaMelo Ball, whose height is 6' 7".

This past year, 6-7 was immortalized as Dictionary.com's word of the year, defined as "a viral, ambiguous slang term that has waffled its way through Gen Alpha social media and school hallways."

"While the term is largely nonsensical, some argue it means 'so-so,' or 'maybe this, maybe that,' especially when paired with a hand gesture where both palms face up and move alternately up and down," the official definition reads.

"Because of its murky and shifting usage, it's an example of Italian Brainrot slang and is intended to be nonsensical and playfully absurd."

The fast-food chain adjusted its policy after weeks of controversy over the phrase, which spread across social media earlier this year.

Employees told reporters the change began about a month ago when staff noticed that calling out 67 routinely triggered groups of teens to rush forward, cheer, or film reactions.

One worker said the removal was intended to prevent situations in which the counter became clogged by customers responding to the meme rather than waiting for their actual order.

In-N-Out orders now move directly from 66 to 68.

Workers in multiple locations described the behavior as disruptive and said it slowed down service during busy periods.

Some also said the chain removed the number 69 for similar reasons, though the company has not publicly confirmed that detail.

Even Vice President JD Vance has been affected by the trend.

"Yesterday at church the Bible readings started on page 66-67 of the missal, and my 5-year-old went absolutely nuts repeating 'six seven' like 10 times. And now I think we need to make this narrow exception to the first amendment and ban these numbers forever," he said in a post Monday on X.

Other fast-food chains have responded to the trend differently.

Wendy's and Pizza Hut attempted to capitalize on the meme with promotional pricing tied to 6-7.

And Arby's responded to People's post on X sharing its story about the change with a single word: "Cowards."