WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: 3M | profits | revenue | quarterly | earnings | stocks

3M Raises Profit Forecast After Quarterly Beat on Electronics Demand

Tuesday, 22 October 2024 08:42 AM EDT

3M Co raised the lower end of its full-year adjusted profit forecast on Tuesday, after strong demand for its electronics and industrial products helped the U.S. conglomerate beat quarterly profit estimates.

Shares of the company were up 4.2% at $140.5 in premarket trading.

An uptick in demand for electronics used in vehicles and mobile phones boosted profit for the company, which had been grappling with a slowdown as high inflation led consumers to postpone big-ticket purchases.

The broader industrial sector is also expected to benefit from a boost to consumer spending after the U.S. Federal Reserve cut borrowing costs in September, analysts said.

3M has cut jobs and spun off its healthcare business into a listed company in recent quarters to mitigate the impact from a demand slowdown.

Sales in its transportation and electronics segment, which makes display materials for mobile phones and automobiles, increased by 1.8% from a year earlier.

In its safety and industrial segment, which makes adhesives for industrial use, sales went up by 0.5% from a year earlier.

The company reported an adjusted profit of $1.98 per share for the third quarter, compared with $1.68 per share a year earlier.

St. Paul, Minnesota-based 3M now expects its full-year adjusted profit to be between $7.20 and $7.30 per share, compared with its previous forecast of $7.00 to $7.30 per share.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
3M Co raised the lower end of its full-year adjusted profit forecast on Tuesday, after strong demand for its electronics and industrial products helped the U.S. conglomerate beat quarterly profit estimates.
3M, profits, revenue, quarterly, earnings, stocks
223
2024-42-22
Tuesday, 22 October 2024 08:42 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved