Tags: 3m forever chemicals | 2.3 billion charge

3M to Stop Making 'Forever Chemicals'

(AP)

Tuesday, 20 December 2022 07:00 AM EST

Industrial conglomerate 3M Co. said Tuesday it will exit manufacturing of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), also known as forever chemicals, and has set a deadline of 2025-end for discontinuing their use across its products.

The decision comes after the company considered factors such as accelerating regulatory trends focused on reducing or eliminating the presence of the chemical in the environment.

3M expects to incur related total pre-tax charges of about $1.3 billion to $2.3 billion over the course of its exit from PFAS, with some amount in the current quarter.

The PFAS substances are known as forever chemicals because of how long they stay in the human body and environment.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


