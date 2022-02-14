×
3M Sees Earnings Hit from Waning Mask Demand

3M
(AP)

Monday, 14 February 2022 09:16 AM

Industrial giant 3M Co. on Monday forecast a slower pace of sales growth in 2022 and a 45 cent hit to its per-share earnings, as demand for its masks wanes due to the global vaccination drive against COVID-19.

The company is expecting total sales growth in the range of 1% to 4% for 2022, slower than a near 10% growth recorded a year earlier.

Full-year earnings are expected to be in the range of $10.15 to $10.65 per share, the mid-point of which was slightly above the estimates of $10.36 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES.

The company also forecast full-year operating cash flow of $7.3 billion to $7.9 billion.

In January, the company reported a 4.7% fall in its fourth-quarter profit after labor shortages and supply chain bottlenecks hit operations.

3M also plans to invest about $4 billion in 2022 toward research and development and capital expenditures.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


