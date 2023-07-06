×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: 30-year mortgages | 6.81%

Mortgage Rates Rise to 6.81%, Highest Level This Year

Mortgage Rates Rise to 6.81%, Highest Level This Year
(AP)

Thursday, 06 July 2023 04:19 PM EDT

U.S. 30-year mortgage rates rose to an average of 6.81% this week, the highest level of 2023, according to Freddie Mac's mortgage market survey.

Mortgage rates have risen sharply in tandem with the Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary policy stance adopted since last year aimed at curbing inflation. As a result, the rates climbed to 7.08% in November 2022 - its highest in two decades.

Interest rates on 30-year mortgages - the most popular home loan in the U.S - averaged 6.71% last week. The rates were at 5.3% a year ago, Freddie Mac data showed.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note, which acts as a benchmark for mortgage rates, jumped above 4% on Thursday after labor market data stoked interest rate hike concerns.

"This upward trend is being driven by a resilient economy, persistent inflation and a more hawkish tone from the Federal Reserve. These high rates combined with low inventory continue to price many potential homebuyers out of the market," Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's chief economist, said in a statement.

Also on Thursday, the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) said its market composite index, which measures the volume of U.S. mortgage applications, fell 4.4% from the prior week amid the uptick in mortgage rates.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
U.S. 30-year mortgage rates rose to an average of 6.81% this week, the highest level of 2023, according to Freddie Mac's mortgage market survey.
30-year mortgages, 6.81%
205
2023-19-06
Thursday, 06 July 2023 04:19 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved