30-Year Mortgage Falls to 6.77%

30-Year Mortgage Falls to 6.77%
Thursday, 18 July 2024 12:13 PM EDT

The average rate on the popular U.S. 30-year mortgage rate fell to its lowest level since mid-March this week, showing an incremental sign of improvement for a struggling housing market.

The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.77% during the week ending July 18, the lowest level since Mid-March, down from 6.89% in the prior week, mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac said on Thursday.

It averaged 6.78% during the same period a year ago. Data shows that homebuyers are not responding to lowering rates yet with purchase application demand remaining roughly 5% below where it was in the spring, Freddie Mac's chief economist said.

Still, some signs are emerging that the housing market is turning a corner, albeit slowly. On Wednesday, the Census Bureau said housing starts rose to an eight-month high in June.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


