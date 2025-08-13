WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: 30-year | mortgage | 6.67 | percent | refinancing

Refis Surge as 30-Year Mortgages Drop to 6.67%

Refis Surge as 30-Year Mortgages Drop to 6.67%
(Mark Hryciw/Dreamstime)

Wednesday, 13 August 2025 07:52 AM EDT

The interest rate for the most popular U.S. home loan dropped to 6.67% last week, the lowest rate since early April, triggering a rush of homeowners seeking to lock in cheaper financing on existing mortgages but doing relatively little to draw new homebuyers into the market.

The average contract rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage fell 10 basis points in the week ended August 8, the Mortgage Bankers Association said on Wednesday. Refinance applications jumped 23% to a four-month high.

But purchase applications rose just 1%.

The Federal Reserve has left short-term borrowing costs unchanged all year as U.S. central bankers worry the Trump administration's tariffs could push up on inflation that's already stuck above their 2% goal. The still-elevated mortgage rates along with high and rising home prices have been discouraging homebuyers. Existing home sales dropped to a nine-month low in June.

In recent weeks, however, a number of U.S. central bankers have voiced concerns about the labor market and signaled they are increasingly open to lowering interest rates. Financial markets are betting the Fed will start cutting rates in September, especially after data released Tuesday showed year-over-year consumer inflation in July was 2.7%, no higher than it was a month earlier, despite a rise in goods prices that looked to be driven by higher import duties.

Some Fed officials, including Kansas City Fed President Jeffrey Schmid, remain skeptical about the wisdom of cutting rates. There are still several important economic reports due before the Fed's September policy meeting, including on inflation and on the state of the job market, where job gains have cooled but the unemployment rate is at a relatively low 4.2%.

Mortgage rates fell substantially over the summer before the last time the Fed cut interest rates after a long holding period, in September 2024. At that time, a weakening labor market prompted a bigger-than-usual half-point reduction to its policy rate.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
The interest rate for the most popular U.S. home loan dropped to 6.67% last week, the lowest rate since early April, triggering a rush of homeowners seeking to lock in cheaper financing on existing mortgages but doing relatively little to draw new homebuyers into the...
30-year, mortgage, 6.67, percent, refinancing
316
2025-52-13
Wednesday, 13 August 2025 07:52 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved