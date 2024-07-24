Salt Lake City to Host 2034 Winter Olympics, IOC Confirms

Salt Lake City was awarded the 2034 Winter Olympic Games Wednesday following a vote of the International Olympic Committee.

The U.S. city, which hosted the 2002 Winter Games, earned 83 votes out of 89 at the IOC session, having been named the preferred choice in June.

"The Olympics and Paralympics represent so much more than competition. At its core, the Olympic Movement is about building community and celebrating excellence, things we do really well in Utah," Gov. Spencer Cox said.

"More than 80% of Utahns and 100 percent of our elected leaders supported our Olympic bid. We're ready to host another Olympic Winter Games, and we can't wait to welcome the world back to Utah in 2034."