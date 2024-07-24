WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: 2034 Winter Olympics | Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City to Host 2034 Winter Olympics, IOC Confirms

Salt Lake City to Host 2034 Winter Olympics, IOC Confirms
Downtown Salt Lake City, Utah, with the Wasatch Mountains in the background (Dreamstime)

Wednesday, 24 July 2024 11:07 AM EDT

Salt Lake City was awarded the 2034 Winter Olympic Games Wednesday following a vote of the International Olympic Committee.

The U.S. city, which hosted the 2002 Winter Games, earned 83 votes out of 89 at the IOC session, having been named the preferred choice in June.

"The Olympics and Paralympics represent so much more than competition. At its core, the Olympic Movement is about building community and celebrating excellence, things we do really well in Utah," Gov. Spencer Cox said.

"More than 80% of Utahns and 100 percent of our elected leaders supported our Olympic bid. We're ready to host another Olympic Winter Games, and we can't wait to welcome the world back to Utah in 2034."

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Salt Lake City was awarded the 2034 Winter Olympic Games Wednesday following a vote of the International Olympic Committee.
2034 Winter Olympics, Salt Lake City
117
2024-07-24
Wednesday, 24 July 2024 11:07 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved