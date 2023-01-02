×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: 2023 stock market outlook | value | energy | financials | dividend

66% of Money Managers See Stocks Rising at Least 6% in 2023

66% of Money Managers See Stocks Rising at Least 6% in 2023
New York Stock Exchange (AP)

By    |   Monday, 02 January 2023 11:47 AM EST

Institutional investors are bullish on 2023, with 66% expecting stocks to rise by at least 6%, according to a CNBC poll.

CNBC surveyed 400 chief investment officers, equity strategists, portfolio managers and contributors in the last week of December.

Forty percent see stocks rising between 6% and 10%, and nearly 20% foresee gains of 11% to 19%. Another 6% are calling for stocks to rise more than 20% in 2023 — which would counteract the S&P 500’s 19% decline in 2022, erasing $8 billion from the index’s market cap.

Overall, two-thirds, 66%, of the money managers expect equities to rise by 6% or more in 2023.

Value, Dividend, Energy

Sectors they are most bullish on for the coming year are value over growth (72%) and energy stocks (41%). An even 31% each favor high-dividend, financial and health-care stocks.

Asked if they would buy any of five high-flying stocks — Amazon, Alphabet, Tesla, Netflix and Meta — 37% said Amazon and Alphabet, parent company of Google. Tesla received 17% of their votes; Netflix, 6%; and Facebook parent Meta, 3%.

Nearly 50% think the Federal Reserve can orchestrate a “soft landing” for the U.S. economy, i.e. slow it down without toppling it into a recession as the Fed continues to raise interest rates.

Asked what their biggest concerns for the coming year are, 73% say Fed policy. Other concerns pale in comparison. Only 12% are worried about a Chinese invasion of Taiwan, 9% labor and supply chain challenges, and 6% a resurgence of COVID in China. Europe’s energy shortage concerns none of the professional money managers.

Crypto Contempt

In light of crypto exchange FTX’s spectacular bankruptcy, it should not come as a surprise that 81% of the money managers surveyed said they wouldn’t touch crypto.





 

© 2023 Newsmax Finance. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Institutional investors are bullish on 2023, with 60% expecting stocks to rise by at least 6% and nearly 20% foreseeing gains of 11% to 19%, according to a CNBC poll.
2023 stock market outlook, value, energy, financials, dividend
291
2023-47-02
Monday, 02 January 2023 11:47 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved