Half of 2023 New Year's Resolutions Concern Money

More than half, 53%, of people’s 2023 New Year’s Resolutions are centered around improving their personal finances, according to a survey by Numerator, a consumer market research firm.



Their No. 1 financial goal is to save more money, cited by 57%. Second is to be more diligent about tracking their spending, a goal for 48%, and third is to cut back on spending overall (43%).



Those top three goals were followed by reducing spending on non-essentials (42%) and paying off loans (40%).



Overall, 50% of consumers have New Year’s Resolutions for 2023.



Eighty-four percent of those with financial goals are confident they will accomplish them, according to Numerator.



Asked why they have money-related goals, 50% said it’s because of inflation, and 48% said they are fearful of a recession.



Nevertheless, the most popular New Year’s Resolution among Americans is weight loss, healthy eating and better financial fitness, cited by 73% of those surveyed.



Numerator’s survey of 1,000 adults was conducted between Dec. 13 and Dec. 20, 2022.