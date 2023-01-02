×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: 2023 new years resolutions | personal finance

Half of 2023 New Year's Resolutions Concern Money

Half of 2023 New Year's Resolutions Concern Money
(Dreamstime)

By    |   Monday, 02 January 2023 04:20 PM EST

More than half, 53%, of people’s 2023 New Year’s Resolutions are centered around improving their personal finances, according to a survey by Numerator, a consumer market research firm.

Their No. 1 financial goal is to save more money, cited by 57%. Second is to be more diligent about tracking their spending, a goal for 48%, and third is to cut back on spending overall (43%).

Those top three goals were followed by reducing spending on non-essentials (42%) and paying off loans (40%).

Overall, 50% of consumers have New Year’s Resolutions for 2023.

Eighty-four percent of those with financial goals are confident they will accomplish them, according to Numerator.

Asked why they have money-related goals, 50% said it’s because of inflation, and 48% said they are fearful of a recession.

Nevertheless, the most popular New Year’s Resolution among Americans is weight loss, healthy eating and better financial fitness, cited by 73% of those surveyed.

Numerator’s survey of 1,000 adults was conducted between Dec. 13 and Dec. 20, 2022.

© 2023 Newsmax Finance. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
More than half, 53%, of people's 2023 New Year's Resolutions are centered around improving their personal finances, according to a survey by Numerator.
2023 new years resolutions, personal finance
168
2023-20-02
Monday, 02 January 2023 04:20 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved