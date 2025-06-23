Why Trump Struggles in His Trade War With China

President Trump is struggling in his trade wars with China and other nations.

The tariffs imposed for 90 days when he suspended higher reciprocal duties on China, the EU and other nations could prove permanent.

Bilateral deals that substantially reduce the U.S. trade deficit and support American manufacturing aren’t possible without radical reforms that China and the United States are unwilling to make.

China’s industrial policies create massive investments in export-oriented manufacturing. The communist country leads in green energy, battery and EV technology and is catching up or accomplishing leadership in many other areas, not least of which is artificial intelligence.

Americans are big consumers with low household savings. Federal spending is dominated by entitlements and defense and considerably financed by a greater than 6% of GDP deficit.

That’s mirrored by foreign sales of U.S. Treasurys and private assets and trade deficits that permit Americans to consume more than they produce.

To reduce its trade deficit and support Trump’s vision of an American manufacturing renaissance, Americans must reduce their appetite for foreign capital by accepting some combination of higher taxes and cuts in Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security spending.

Republicans in Congress hardly seems adequately inclined in that direction.

In April, China’s exporters turned on a dime. With Trump imposing a 145% tariff, their sales to the United States plummeted 21% but global exports jumped 8.1%. Chinese businesses found new markets in Asia, Africa, Latin America and Europe.

The pattern continue in May even after Trump’s rolled back those tariffs to about 40%.

President Xi won’t be motivated to implement radical changes to his economic strategy without other major trading nations joining the United States in imposing high new barriers to its exports, too.

Foreign leaders aren’t inspired to support Trump when he’s threatening them with punitive tariffs.

The May deal with the UK and interim agreement to roll back the tariffs on China to 40% indicate where we will likely end up.

The baseline 10% additional tariff will be the norm for most other trading partners.

Most may agree to buy some additional U.S. products—Britain is taking more beef and Boeings—but American negotiators will be frustrated on major irritants.

London made no concessions regarding its digital services tax that targets U.S. high-tech service exports or subsidies that lure Hollywood studios to make movies and TV shows in England.

Notably absent was a UK commitment to impose stiff barriers to Chinese imports.

When the United States reduced tariffs on Chinese products to 40%, Beijing rolled back most retaliatory measures, but it made no concessions on pre-existing nontariff barriers and subsidies to manufacturers. It only committed to further discussions.

Treasury Secretary Bessent will likely obtain concessions from China to buy more American products, but if other nations let China divert its surplus manufactures to their markets it has no reason to agree to more radical changes.

President Xi has cast the American tariff roll back as vindication of his decision to hang tough with Trump.

Wells Fargo economists estimate the effective U.S. tariff on Chinese products after accounting for exemptions is now 32% up from about 10% last year. That should reduce China’s exports to the United States by about one-third.

Prior to Trump’s trade war, the United States was taking about 15% of China’s exports. Hence, China is faced with finding new markets for about 5% of its exports.

Its goods exports are 19% of GDP, hence the Middle Kingdom must find new markets for about 1% of what it makes.

Supporters of Trump’s tariffs on China who think the United States substantial long-term leverage are hallucinating.

Factoring in larger new tariffs on steel, aluminum and autos and exemptions to the 10% across- the-board levy, the overall effective increase in U.S. tariffs, excluding trade with China, will be about 11 percentage points.

The dollar will eventually appreciate to compensate and the overall U.S. trade and dependence on foreign Treasurys purchases to fund Medicaid, Medicare and the U.S. military will remain unchanged.

If the 25% tariff on motor vehicles and parts mostly sticks, a fully autonomous U.S. industry will be terribly painful.

Foreign auto and parts makers will come here, shoulder higher costs and American cars will be more expensive and less technologically advanced than what Chinese competitors can offer worldwide.

As with President Biden’s industrial policies, Trump’s salient contribution will be dealmaking on behalf of high-tech companies like Nvidia and AMD.

His tariffs detract from this and encourage other nations to go around, not embrace, America.

Trump’s tragic error was to wage a trade war on the entire world, not just China.

_______________

Peter Morici is an economist and emeritus business professor at the University of Maryland, and a national columnist.