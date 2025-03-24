Trump Wins With Economic Diplomacy

The United Arab Emirates’ decision to commit a staggering $1.4 trillion to the United States over the next decade should serve as a defining example of what this White House can achieve when it leans into economic diplomacy.

This isn’t just another investment framework — it’s a masterclass in attracting global capital at scale, a powerful vote of confidence in America’s future, and a glimpse into the kind of strategic deal-making that should, and could, be a pillar of the Trump administration.

The landmark agreement, forged following President Donald Trump’s meeting with UAE National Security Advisor Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed and a high-level White House dinner hosted by Vice President JD Vance, delivers more than numbers. It delivers momentum.

The commitment spans artificial intelligence, semiconductors, energy, and domestic manufacturing — precisely the sectors where global competitiveness will be decided in the coming decade.

These aren’t abstract promises. They’re backed by heavyweight players.

UAE sovereign wealth fund ADQ and its US partner Energy Capital Partners have already unveiled a $25 billion plan to expand energy infrastructure and data centers across the U.S.

This is a blueprint for how Washington can turn international alliances into domestic business wins.

And here’s the real point: this deal happened because the Trump team picked up the phone, opened the doors of the Oval Office, and made business a national priority.

Too often, foreign policy becomes tangled in bureaucratic caution or ideological positioning.

But this deal — practical, high-value, and forward-looking — proves what’s possible when diplomacy puts economics first. If this administration wants to define itself by results, it must do more of exactly this.

Because this isn’t just about the UAE. Other nations are watching closely.

Saudi Arabia, flush with liquidity from oil and diversifying through Vision 2030, has global capital to deploy. Japan remains one of the largest foreign investors in U.S. real estate and infrastructure. South Korea is eager to strengthen semiconductor supply chains that benefit both economies. India is actively searching for Western partners as it rises as a tech and manufacturing hub.

These countries need a White House that says: bring your capital, let’s build something meaningful, and America will meet you with opportunity.

That’s why this deal should be more than a headline. It should be a model. A steady stream of these agreements — bringing in capital, jobs, and tech transfer — would not only strengthen the U.S. economy but also project strength and stability on the world stage.

When capital flows in, confidence follows. And confidence is the currency that powers markets.

What last week’s UAE agreement proves is that when this administration puts business first, it gets results.

London-born Nigel Green is founder and CEO of deVere Group. Following in his father’s footstep, he entered the financial services industry as a young adult. After working in the sector for 15 years in London, he subsequently spent several years operating within the international space, before launching deVere in 2002 with a single office in Hong Kong. Today, deVere is one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory organizations, doing business in 100 countries and with more than $12bn under advisement. It specializes global financial solutions to international, local mass affluent, and high-net-worth clients. In early 2017, it was announced that deVere would launch its own private bank. In addition, deVere also confirmed it has received its own investment banking license.