5 Key Points Investors Want Trump to Make at Davos

As Donald Trump is set to attend the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, on Jan. 19-23, where he will lead the largest-ever U.S. delegation to the event, there are five things that, I believe, investors want to hear from the president.

His delegation includes multiple Cabinet members and senior officials, and the summit will draw thousands of participants from around the world, including business leaders, heads of state and government.

From an investor perspective, five messages would resonate most.

First, a commitment to structured trade leadership.

Trump has never hidden his belief in using trade policy as leverage. Investors understand that. What they look for now is confirmation that this leverage will sit within a consistent framework.

A message that future trade action will follow clear processes and defined objectives would reinforce confidence across global supply chains and capital flows.

Second, certainty on energy strategy.

Energy remains central to inflation, growth and geopolitical stability. Trump’s focus on energy security has already reshaped expectations in oil and gas markets.

Investors would welcome reassurance that US policy aims to combine strength with predictability.

Third, confidence on fiscal direction.

Trump’s growth-first approach resonates with markets that prize expansion and productivity. A Davos message that pairs that ambition with a credible approach to managing public finances would strengthen confidence in US assets. Investors respond positively when momentum aligns with sustainability.

Fourth, clarity on the future of tech and capital markets.

AI, data infrastructure and financial innovation sit at the heart of the next investment cycle. Trump has consistently positioned the US as a global leader in innovation. A signal that regulation will support competitiveness while maintaining clear rules would reinforce America’s appeal as the world’s primary destination for growth capital.

Fifth, strategic confidence on geopolitics.

Global competition defines this era. Trump’s approach emphasises strength, leverage and national interest. Investors respect that stance when it comes with a clear strategic frame. A Davos message that sets out how the US will pursue its interests through disciplined statecraft and predictable policy tools would reduce uncertainty across global markets.

In my view, together, these five themes form a positive investor agenda.

Trump’s political style favours decisiveness. Davos gives him a platform to show that decisiveness now translates into a global economic strategy that investors can assess with confidence.

Trump arrives with the world’s attention already secured. The opportunity lies in using that moment to reinforce a message that markets are ready and waiting to hear.

London-born Nigel Green is founder and CEO of deVere Group. Following in his father’s footsteps, he entered the financial services industry as a young adult. After working in the sector for 15 years in London, he subsequently spent several years operating within the international space, before launching deVere in 2002 with a single office in Hong Kong. Today, deVere is one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory organizations, doing business in 100 countries and with more than $12bn under advisement. It specializes global financial solutions to international, local mass affluent, and high-net-worth clients. In early 2017, it was announced that deVere would launch its own private bank. In addition, deVere also confirmed it has received its own investment banking license.