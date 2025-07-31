Trump Ups AI 'Arms Race' & Investors Are Moving

Trump is laying the groundwork for the U.S. to control the future of artificial intelligence, and Wall Street is adjusting fast.

Nvidia’s latest earnings show just how much is already in motion. The company posted $31.2 billion in revenue this quarter — up 171% from a year earlier.

Profit surged past $14.6 billion. Data center sales alone reached $24 billion. There’s no plateau in sight. Nvidia now sits at the top of the global market in terms of valuation, and it did so by powering the core technology behind the AI boom.

This surge comes just as the Trump administration unveils a sweeping AI action plan focused on three fronts: infrastructure, deployment, and global reach.

It’s not a pilot project or a research pledge; it’s an industrial acceleration strategy with immediate consequences for capital allocation, corporate strategy, and global competition.

Jensen Huang, Nvidia’s CEO, called the moment “a reinvention of computing.”

In an interview this week, he backed the new AI framework as a catalyst for rapid expansion, not just in product development but in real-world deployment.

Huang was blunt: Trump’s direction will speed up innovation, scale infrastructure faster, and increase the export power of the U.S. tech stack.

This shift comes at a moment when America’s largest tech firms are already locked in an AI arms race.

Microsoft has invested heavily across OpenAI, Azure, and its enterprise suite. Amazon is scaling its own models and building chips to match. Meta’s Llama models are flowing into open-source ecosystems. Alphabet is preparing to roll out Gemini across billions of devices and services.

The scale is staggering and it keeps accelerating. Bloomberg Intelligence forecasts that generative AI revenue will exceed $1.3 trillion by 2032. That figure is no longer viewed as aspirational. Most of it will flow through platforms and infrastructure controlled by American companies.

The Trump administration is making sure that trajectory holds by reinforcing their positions with policy, procurement, and international coordination.

Export control is no longer a footnote. The H20 chip, designed by Nvidia to meet U.S. compliance standards while still serving China’s growing AI market, was cleared for export again earlier this month. That decision, taken under the current administration, sends a message: the US intends to dominate the global AI supply chain, not isolate from it.

Investors should be treating this as a shift in the base case. AI is not a sub-sector or a bet on early-stage innovation. It’s the new foundation for infrastructure, productivity, and national power. The stocks involved in this transition are not speculative. Their revenues are already reshaping market indices. Their supply chains now factor into policy discussions at the highest level.

Nvidia’s numbers confirm this. But it isn’t just about one company.

Chips are only part of the system. The real transformation is happening across the full AI stack — semiconductors, cloud infrastructure, power grids, security, enterprise software, and interface platforms.

Capital is moving into all of it. Government support is now focused on ensuring that build-out can continue without regulatory drag or geopolitical bottlenecks.

Trump’s strategy has also put global competitors on notice. Beijing is accelerating domestic chip production and AI research to avoid reliance on U.S. components.

The EU is weighing tighter restrictions on large-scale models and cloud resources. But in terms of execution and scale, the U.S. still leads, and that lead is widening under this new direction.

Markets arem’t waiting for a global consensus. The capital inflows into companies aligned with this vision are already enormous.

New data centers are under construction across multiple U.S. states. Private equity funds are acquiring AI infrastructure startups before they even reach revenue. Sovereign wealth funds are rotating out of slower-growth assets and into high-performance tech platforms with exposure to generative models.

The trend is durable because it’s being driven by a combination of breakthrough demand and deliberate national policy. For investors, the implications are clear. Waiting for a reset or a pullback misses the point. The alignment between government, markets, and enterprises is already in place.

Trump’s AI plan is now the framework through which America intends to secure its edge in both global markets and geopolitical power. Investors who understand that will be ahead of the next rotation, I believe.

London-born Nigel Green is founder and CEO of deVere Group. Following in his father’s footstep, he entered the financial services industry as a young adult. After working in the sector for 15 years in London, he subsequently spent several years operating within the international space, before launching deVere in 2002 with a single office in Hong Kong. Today, deVere is one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory organizations, doing business in 100 countries and with more than $12bn under advisement. It specializes global financial solutions to international, local mass affluent, and high-net-worth clients. In early 2017, it was announced that deVere would launch its own private bank. In addition, deVere also confirmed it has received its own investment banking license.