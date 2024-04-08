Mideast Tensions Drive Demand for Financial Advice

As Wall Street stocks closed sharply lower last Thursday and the price of oil breached $90 for the first time since October, we have noted that heightening geopolitical tensions around the Middle East are driving demand for financial advice globally.

​Demand for financial advice has increased significantly since the beginning of the year. Much of this is attributed directly to the growing tensions in and around the Middle East.

​As the world becomes more unstable, people are increasingly concerned about how their finances will be affected, particularly when it comes to wealth preservation and risk management.

The Middle East holds significant sway over global markets due to its strategic location and vast energy resources.

Recent events, including the Israel-Gaza conflict, attacks on oil infrastructure, strikes on diplomatic assets, international divisions on solutions, and proxy conflicts, are sending shockwaves through financial markets, which is causing alarm well beyond the region.

The rally in crude oil prices, exemplified by Brent climbing towards $91 a barrel, underscores the immediate impact of regional tensions on global energy markets. As oil prices surge, investors brace for potential disruptions in supply chains and heightened inflationary pressures, prompting a rush to seek expert financial advice.

One of the primary reasons driving the demand for financial advice amidst mounting geopolitical tensions is the uncertainty they bring.

Geopolitical conflicts are inherently complex and unpredictable, with potential ramifications across various asset classes and regions.

Faced with the daunting task of tackling such uncertainty, people are turning to financial advisors for guidance on how to protect their investments and assets, and capitalize on opportunities amid the turmoil.

By seeking advice from financial professionals, investors gain insights into how geopolitical events may impact their portfolios and receive tailored strategies to mitigate risks.

Furthermore, the psychological impact of geopolitical tensions cannot be understated. Uncertainty breeds fear and anxiety among investors, leading to emotional decision-making that can undermine long-term financial goals. Financial advisors play a crucial role in providing reassurance and perspective, helping investors face market volatility with a disciplined approach.

In addition to providing guidance on risk management, financial advisors also assist investors in identifying opportunities amidst geopolitical turmoil. While conflicts and tensions may create short-term market disruptions, they also present potential buying opportunities for savvy investors.

By analyzing market trends and identifying undervalued assets, advisors help investors capitalize on mispriced assets and position their portfolios for long-term growth.”

The surge in demand for financial advice amid mounting geopolitical tensions underscores the invaluable role that advisors play in helping investors navigate uncertain times.

Whether it’s assessing risk exposures, staying informed about geopolitical developments, or identifying investment opportunities, advisors provide the expertise and guidance needed to weather the storm and emerge stronger on the other side.

London-born Nigel Green is founder and CEO of deVere Group. Following in his father’s footstep, he entered the financial services industry as a young adult. After working in the sector for 15 years in London, he subsequently spent several years operating within the international space, before launching deVere in 2002 with a single office in Hong Kong. Today, deVere is one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory organizations, doing business in 100 countries and with more than $12bn under advisement. It specializes global financial solutions to international, local mass affluent, and high-net-worth clients. In early 2017, it was announced that deVere would launch its own private bank. In addition, deVere also confirmed it has received its own investment banking license.