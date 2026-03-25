Where Investors Should Look if Iran Tensions Ease

Oil has fallen back below $100 a barrel after reports that the United States has sent Iran a 15-point framework to end the conflict, delivered via Pakistan, with markets reacting quickly to even tentative signs of de-escalation.

President Trump says Iran is “talking sense” ahead of his deadline for a deal. Tehran has yet to respond, but the direction of travel seems to be shifting somewhat.

Markets have begun to adjust, though only partially. The immediate move in crude and equities captures the first-order reaction.

Perhaps the more compelling opportunity lies in how a sustained easing would redistribute momentum across sectors that have been held back by a persistent geopolitical overhang.

Energy is a more nuanced beneficiary than many assume. A softer oil price, if driven by reduced geopolitical risk rather than weakening demand, creates a more stable operating environment.

Large integrated producers and refiners stand to gain from improved visibility on margins and capital allocation.

Volatility has been the real constraint. A narrower trading range allows companies to execute with greater confidence, reinforcing cash flow and shareholder returns that have been discounted by markets focused on headline price swings.

Airlines and travel-related businesses would be among the clearest gainers. Fuel remains one of the largest cost inputs, and the recent period has combined high prices with sharp fluctuations. A calmer energy backdrop improves margins directly.

At the same time, easing tensions removes a psychological barrier for long-haul travel. Routes linking Europe, Asia and the Gulf, which have been particularly sensitive to regional instability, would see demand recover more quickly. Hotel groups, booking platforms and airport operators all sit within that same recovery channel.

Industrial companies and global manufacturers are positioned for a more gradual but potentially more meaningful uplift. Supply chains have been operating with added friction through higher insurance costs, shipping uncertainty and precautionary inventory strategies.

A reduction in tensions lowers those pressures. Production becomes more efficient, logistics more predictable, and delayed investment decisions begin to move forward. Engineering firms, capital goods producers and logistics groups all benefit as activity normalises.

Emerging markets stand out from a macro perspective. Higher oil prices have acted as a drag on import-dependent economies, feeding inflation and limiting policy flexibility. Relief on energy costs improves trade balances and supports currencies that have absorbed much of that pressure.

Equity markets in parts of Asia and Africa, which have lagged as a result, could see renewed inflows as conditions stabilise and growth expectations improve.

Consumer sectors follow as the effects of lower energy costs filter through. Household budgets begin to ease, particularly in regions where fuel and utility costs have been a significant burden.

Discretionary spending, which has been constrained, starts to recover. Retailers, automotive companies and leisure businesses all benefit from a shift in both real income and sentiment.

Financials capture a different dimension of the same adjustment. Reduced geopolitical stress tends to compress volatility, tighten credit spreads and reopen capital markets activity. Investment banks see improved deal flow and issuance, while insurers benefit from a moderation in risk premiums linked to geopolitical exposure.

A more stable environment encourages risk-taking, and financial institutions are positioned to absorb that shift.

Tech and AI-linked equities also stand to gain indirectly. Improved risk appetite broadens participation in markets beyond defensive sectors.

Lower energy costs provide an additional, if less visible, support for infrastructure-heavy areas such as data centres, where power consumption is a key expense.

Defence may see a more mixed response in the short term. Spending trends are driven by a wider set of geopolitical considerations, but a de-escalation with Iran could ease some immediate pressures.

Relative performance, rather than absolute declines, is the more likely outcome as capital rotates into sectors with greater sensitivity to stability and growth.

Commodities beyond oil should not be overlooked. Industrial metals, closely tied to global growth expectations, would likely strengthen as confidence improves.

A reduction in geopolitical stress supports manufacturing activity and infrastructure investment, both of which drive demand across the complex.

Initial market moves provide only a glimpse of what could follow. Oil has retreated and equities have moved higher, yet positioning remains cautious.

A sustained easing between the US and Iran ight remove a key source of uncertainty that has shaped investor behaviour for months.

The sectors most exposed to stability, lower costs, and improving sentiment would, it could be argued, be positioned to be stronger in the next phase.

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London-born Nigel Green is founder and CEO of deVere Group. Following in his father’s footsteps, he entered the financial services industry as a young adult. After working in the sector for 15 years in London, he subsequently spent several years operating within the international space, before launching deVere in 2002 with a single office in Hong Kong. Today, deVere is one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory organizations, doing business in 100 countries and with more than $12bn under advisement.