Surprisingly Cool CPI Boosts Year-End Rally

U.S. inflation comes in cooler than expected but investors still need to adjust to a ‘higher-for-longer’ interest rate environment.

The October consumer price index was flat month on month, and up 0.2% when excluding food and energy for the core CPI reading.

“The surprisingly cool CPI solidifies our expectations that the Federal Reserve is done with hiking rates this year and will hold them steady in December.

However, we believe there will be a sustained period of slower progress than we’ve seen up to this point against inflation in the flight to get it back to the 2% target. The process is going to be more gradual moving forward.

Therefore, we except one more hike from the Fed next year to boost that progress a little.

Furthermore, the U.S. CPI readings support my anticipation of a year-end market rally in 2023.

At the end of October I told the media: “We’re about to see a year-end rally, which investors would not want to miss out on as markets turn bullish on the Fed likely holding rates steady.”

As interest rates are anticipated to remain elevated for an extended period and a year-end market rally is expected, investors must adopt a prudent approach to navigate these evolving financial landscapes.

They should strategically consider sectors that exhibit resilience and potential for sustained growth.

One such sector to contemplate is tech, given its capacity for continuous innovation and the increasing reliance on digitalization across industries. Technology companies often have robust fundamentals and can adapt to changing economic conditions, making them appealing in a rising interest rate scenario.

Additionally, healthcare is another sector worth attention, as demographic trends, an aging population, and ongoing medical advancements contribute to the sector's long-term stability. The demand for healthcare services tends to persist regardless of economic cycles, providing a defensive quality for investors.

Furthermore, the financial sector may benefit from higher interest rates, as it can enhance profit margins for banks and financial institutions. As interest rates rise, these entities often experience improved net interest income, which can positively impact their overall performance.

Most importantly, as ever, maintaining a diversified portfolio remains crucial. Reassess your investment goals, risk tolerance, and time horizon to ensure your portfolio aligns with your financial objectives.

We’re in a new investment era. Your investment mix needs to reflect this to build your wealth.

_______________

London-born Nigel Green is founder and CEO of deVere Group. Following in his father’s footstep, he entered the financial services industry as a young adult. After working in the sector for 15 years in London, he subsequently spent several years operating within the international space, before launching deVere in 2002 with a single office in Hong Kong. Today, deVere is one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory organizations, doing business in 100 countries and with more than $12bn under advisement. It specializes global financial solutions to international, local mass affluent, and high-net-worth clients. In early 2017, it was announced that deVere would launch its own private bank. In addition, deVere also confirmed it has received its own investment banking license.