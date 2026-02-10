Bizarre Media Enthusiasm for Bad Bitcoin News

Bitcoin – like many other asset classes has been under pressure in recent weeks – but no other asset class is receiving the unbridled cheer from sections of the global financial media when prices fall.

I find that extraordinary.

Every market experiences volatility. Equities sell off, commodities slump, currencies weaken, and bonds swing violently when expectations shift.

Yet when Bitcoin drops, a certain corner of mainstream financial commentary responds with something approaching delight. The headlines sharpen, the language turns theatrical and the tone moves from observation to almost blantant celebration.

This reaction stands apart. Silver recently fell sharply. There was no chorus of triumph and no knowing smirks. The same applies when oil plunges, when tech stocks correct, or when government bonds wobble.

Those moves are framed as market events. Bitcoin’s moves are framed as judgement.

What makes this even more troubling is the lack of substance behind much of the coverage.

Too often, there is no attempt to understand price action. No reference to liquidity conditions, no engagement with macroeconomic forces, no mention of regulatory progress, no acknowledgement of institutional adoption and absolutely no recognition of how Bitcoin now sits within global capital markets.

Instead, readers are served opinion disguised as insight.

Bitcoin recently saw its sharpest daily fall since late 2022 before rebounding. This happened in a market environment marked by tightening financial conditions, geopolitical uncertainty, and reassessments of growth expectations.

Those same forces affected equities, bonds and commodities at the same time. Yet only Bitcoin was treated as though volatility required ridicule rather than explanation.

That selective framing is not accidental. It reflects a persistent unwillingness to treat Bitcoin as an asset class that deserves the same analytical standards applied elsewhere.

This omission matters because Bitcoin is no longer a fringe curiosity.

It trades in markets worth trillions of dollars. It is held by institutions, accessed through regulated products, discussed by policymakers, and explored by sovereign wealth funds, major corporations hold it on balance sheets, asset managers build strategies around it and governments debate how to regulate it, rather than whether it should exist.

Those facts remain true regardless of daily price movements.

Yet many articles celebrating downturns omit every one of those realities.

Readers are rarely reminded that adoption continues during corrections, rarely encouraged to assess Bitcoin within a diversified portfolio context, and almost never prompted to seek independent financial advice about it. Why?

I do find that revealing.

Responsible financial commentary empowers readers to think critically and act prudently. It doesn’t steer them toward conclusions through loaded language and selective silence.

When coverage repeatedly highlights downside without context, analysis or balance, it stops being informative and becomes performative.

There is a long history of this pattern.

Railways were dismissed as dangerous speculation, automobiles were mocked as impractical toys, electricity was viewed with suspicion, and the internet was derided as a novelty without commercial value.

Bitcoin sits firmly in that lineage.

Recognising this doesn’t require blind optimism.

Bitcoin carries risk. Volatility is real. Prices will rise and fall. Some investors will lose money, while others will profit. This describes every market in existence.

What sets Bitcoin apart isn’t its risk profile, but the eagerness with which some public media commentators announce its supposed demise every time prices soften.

_______________

London-born Nigel Green is founder and CEO of deVere Group. Following in his father’s footsteps, he entered the financial services industry as a young adult. After working in the sector for 15 years in London, he subsequently spent several years operating within the international space, before launching deVere in 2002 with a single office in Hong Kong. Today, deVere is one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory organizations, doing business in 100 countries and with more than $12bn under advisement. It specializes global financial solutions to international, local mass affluent, and high-net-worth clients. In early 2017, it was announced that deVere would launch its own private bank. In addition, deVere also confirmed it has received its own investment banking license.