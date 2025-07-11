US Leading in Bitcoin's $118K Breakout

Bitcoin has just surpassed $118,000 for the first time—an extraordinary milestone. But this is about far more than price action.

Bitcoin’s reaching $118,158 on July 11 reflects a profound and accelerating shift in how political institutions, regulators, and corporations are approaching digital assets.

Whether you agree with his style or not, it’s clear that President Donald Trump’s administration is playing a significant role in this transformation.

The U.S. under Trump is showing a willingness to engage with Bitcoin not as an outsider technology, but as a potential component of national strategy. Internal discussions within the Treasury are already underway about including Bitcoin in reserve policy. That’s an extraordinary statement from the world’s most powerful economy.

It’s not just symbolic. When the U.S. government begins weighing Bitcoin at the sovereign level, it sends a signal to institutions and foreign capitals alike. It doesn’t just legitimize Bitcoin—it obliges others to respond.

We’re now watching Bitcoin move into the framework of global economic planning.

The mood music in Washington is different. Committees are receiving Bitcoin contributions. Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are backing legislation on digital asset custody and tax treatment. The policy environment is maturing, and quickly.

President Trump’s influence here is not simply about regulation. It’s about tone and trajectory. He has consistently embraced disruption, especially when he sees strategic or economic advantage. His administration’s openness to digital innovation has allowed serious conversations to take root around the role of Bitcoin in U.S. financial architecture.

In parallel, the cultural and political forces surrounding his presidency are giving Bitcoin additional visibility.

Retail activity has picked up, and flows from politically engaged investor groups are increasing. It’s a reminder that in today’s world, markets are not only driven by data—they are shaped by narratives and leadership.

The regulatory backdrop is also evolving. The Securites and Exchange Commission has stepped back from its most aggressive enforcement actions, and spot Bitcoin ETFs are receiving serious review with a new level of agency engagement.

Regulators now appear more focused on operational safeguards than blanket opposition. This shift matters. Institutional investors have long cited regulatory uncertainty as a key barrier. With that cloud beginning to lift, we’re seeing renewed appetite from asset managers who were previously on the sidelines.

Corporates are moving fast. Strategy’s (formally Microstrategy) additional $2 billion Bitcoin purchase in June brought its total holdings to over 300,000 BTC. Seventeen publicly traded companies disclosed Bitcoin exposure in recent filings.

More are quietly building positions through ETFs and custodial strategies. These moves reflect a growing consensus that Bitcoin offers liquidity, optionality, and a hedge in an era of fiscal stress and rising global debt.

The logic is straightforward: boards are looking for assets that hold form under pressure. Bitcoin now fits that brief.

Meanwhile, international developments are accelerating. Pakistan is holding state-mined Bitcoin in its central bank. The Czech National Bank is conducting reviews for potential inclusion in reserves. Sovereign wealth funds from Southeast Asia and Latin America are engaging in talks with custodians.

Not all of this is public yet, but it’s happening, and institutional capital is watching closely.

This is not about hype. It’s about positioning.

President Trump’s approach is creating space for this repositioning to happen. His administration’s message is that innovation is not something to fear, but to incorporate. And while that’s not a view universally shared in Washington, it is one that is resonating beyond America’s borders.

As Bitcoin continues to break new ground, it is doing so with institutional volume, steady ETF inflows, and reduced reliance on retail-driven spikes. More than $340 million in short positions were liquidated during the breakout. That reflects conviction, and structure, behind the move.

This moment is the result of converging forces: political momentum, regulatory change, and institutional allocation. And at the center of it, the US is asserting itself not with hesitation, but with intent.

Under Trump’s leadership, the United States is treating it with the strategic seriousness it deserves.

As we look ahead, the message is increasingly clear: Bitcoin is not just surviving. It's being integrated into policy, into portfolios, and into the future of global finance.

London-born Nigel Green is founder and CEO of deVere Group. Following in his father’s footstep, he entered the financial services industry as a young adult. After working in the sector for 15 years in London, he subsequently spent several years operating within the international space, before launching deVere in 2002 with a single office in Hong Kong. Today, deVere is one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory organizations, doing business in 100 countries and with more than $12bn under advisement. It specializes global financial solutions to international, local mass affluent, and high-net-worth clients. In early 2017, it was announced that deVere would launch its own private bank. In addition, deVere also confirmed it has received its own investment banking license.