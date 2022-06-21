Mario Henry: How Crypto Could Help Solve the Homeless Problem

The United States is a country with more than 400,000 people who are homeless. This is not a new problem. But did you know that the U.S. Government currently spends an average of over $7.2 billion a year on homelessness initiatives? So then, why do we still have so many homeless?

Homelessness is an economic problem that affects all Americans. People without housing are high consumers of public resources and generate expenses, rather than income, for the community.



In other words, the government must use tax dollars or other public resources to care for the homeless.

Hundreds of good-hearted non profits are trying their best to provide housing for this community. Here at U.S. Housing Exchange and our non profit affiliate The HALO Foundation, we are using a very unique approach.

We want to help homeless vets. On any given night, there are 40,000 homeless vets on the streets. U.S. Housing Exchange wants to create a digital veteran card, similar to a baseball card, that contains important personal information. The aim is to humanize veterans.



We call this the “HERO” project. Imagine not just limiting the homeless to an image of them living under a bridge, which I am sure is some of the cases.



The card, like a zip drive, could contain images of them while they were in one of the U.S. armed forces, and such personal information as their favorite food, song, even the most famous person they’ve ever met.

Even more exciting, HERO cards will be paired with NFTs, (non fugible tokens).

Regardless of whether you are a brand, an institution, an artist or collector, NFTs work in the same way. NFTs empower creators to connect directly with fans and enable new types of exclusive experiences that can be virtual, in-person, or both.

Many NFTs have appreciated in value considerably. It may very well be possible for homeless veterans to sell their digital card at a significant premium.

It is our goal at US Housing Exchange to build new construction homes and develop 500,000 acres within a 10-year period and to dedicate 10% of the land, or 50,000 acres, to transitional housing and assisted living redevelopment.

Vice President of US Housing Exchange Todd Lane hopes to start a trend: “Even if we don’t hit our goal, we are hoping other developers will follow the model to dedicate 10% of inventory to satisfy the demand to Transition the Homeless.”

We are inviting other builders nationwide to use our strategy. We can show others how to make it economically feasible.

We will have 1,000 NFTs available initially for the public to purchase for $300 apiece, with proceeds going towards housing for the homeless. In addition, we are launching 12-18 month certification training programs to help the homeless get out of the cycle of poverty, launch lucrative careers and become financially independent.

Our goal is to start with veterans and then branch out to help others like seniors, children in foster care, sex traffic survivors, victims of domestic abuse and those in temporary shelters.

As Lane notes, “It’s important for us that we are giving a hand up and not a hand out.”

Mario Henry (www.housevisors.com), a former National Football League player, is a financial services professional with 18 years of experience in the industry and author of How to Hire Your House, an innovative guide on how to create a tax-free pension and sustain sufficient income through retirement. Mario also is a licensed insurance broker and a national motivational speaker. He was a wide receiver with the NFL’s New England Patriots and a scholarship football player at Rutgers University.