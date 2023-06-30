Lauren Fix, The Car Coach: WEF Sets Authoritarian Goal to Limit 76% of World's Cars by 2050

The World Economic Forum (WEF) is meeting again in China with the goal of more restrictions for limiting private car ownership by 76% by 2050. This is no joke — it has a plan and it will use its power to make it a reality as soon as it can.

The WEF has its fingers in governments globally and plans to limit your freedom of mobility, and you will be forced to comply. You’ll understand why this has me fired up in just a moment.

In a push to counter the climate change, the World Economic Forum, under the leadership of its founder and Executive Chairman Klaus Schwab has proposed a comprehensive plan aiming to limit 76% of private cars by the year 2050.

This objective is a part of WEF’s broader vision for a sustainable and low-carbon future, as outlined in its Urban Mobility Scorecard Tool: Benchmarking the Transition to Sustainable Urban Mobility in collaboration with Visa from May 2023.

I’m sure you are frustrated and even angry that WEF officials fly in on their private jets, with private cars that are gas powered, but they don’t want you to own a car.

According to WEF’s recently published white paper, by 2050, people are likely to travel twice as much within cities as they do now. If people don’t change anything, this would mean that the 286 million cars in the USA and globally 2.1 billion cars, buses, and other vehicles on the road, will emit 4.6 billion tons of carbon dioxide.

The WEF paper suggests that if we can get more people using shared transport, like public buses or ride shares, and if we can switch to electric cars and self-driving vehicles, we could bring the number of vehicles down to just 500 million by 2050. This would dramatically reduce our carbon emissions – by 80%.

The reduction from 2.1 billion vehicles to half a billion vehicles is a decrease of 1.6 billion vehicles. So, that would be a reduction of vehicles of about 76.19% or 57.2 million cars in the U.S. alone.

Moreover, WEF stated that switching to electric vehicles isn’t enough to achieve these benefits. People need to combine it with more use of shared transport and changes to how our cities are designed. This means making cities more compact and easier to get around by walking or biking, and prioritizing public and shared transport. But this is under the assumption that public and alternative forms of transportation can actually be built and want to actually be used by the public.

I bet everyone can't wait until they own nothing and be happy. This is the WEF adopted slogan. This push dovetails with the desire to create “15-minute cities,” where everything is provided within a 15-minute distance from your front door. — We covered this in a previous video.

What's funny is that, at least for now, even those most supportive of this plan do not seem particularly thrilled about what some are calling a dystopian vision for the future. The WEF, while I’m sure have altruistic intent, has no place telling us how to live our lives. We don’t tell their executives what to do with their money.

I’m sure you are saying “all of this is not possible.” However, the WEF recently ran a trial of its Urban Mobility Scorecard Tool and chose Buenos Aires, Argentina, Curitiba, Costa Rica, and Singapore as trial cities. The white paper by the WEF states: “Containing the growth of private car use by boosting public transport, cycling and shared mobility services” is a major “ambition area” for Buenos Aires…

“The capital of Argentina is seeking to enhance sustainable mobility to keep people moving while offering more connected, integrated transport,” the paper continues.

The city is also “embracing new solutions to reduce private car dependency and provide a well-integrated, multimodal transport system,” according to the WEF.

Journalist Tim Hinchliffe, editor of The Sociable, pointed out that “the Urban Mobility Scorecard Tool white paper gives further credence to the WEF’s prediction that by 2030 ‘You’ll own nothing. And you’ll be happy.’”

