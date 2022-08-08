Lauren Fix, The Car Coach: No Cars For You!

The World Economic Forum (WEF) wants you to give up your car, truck or SUV. It wants car ownership to be outlawed because The Great Reset is about control and tightening the grip on your freedom.

Leaders of the Forum ask if your car is really necessary? They don’t think so. The WEF has published a paper that calls for an end to “wasteful” private car ownership in favor of communal sharing to lessen global demands for precious metals and fossil fuels.



Cars Viewed as Superfluous

The unelected elites in Geneva, Switzerland, claim that too many people own private vehicles for the planet’s good. Most are barely driven, and a universal model that will take consumers “from owning to using” their cars is the way forward. They state that “the average car or van in England is driven just 4% of the time.”



Instead of having vehicles sit idle, they say, just sell your car and walk or ride share because “car-sharing platforms have already seized that opportunity to offer vehicles where you pay per hour used.”

This has already been found to be hugely unsuccessful in the U.S., especially during the pandemic.

The end to private ownership is essential, according to the WEF, and can applied from everything to cars to private homes and even city wide design principles.

The WEF states that this is fundamental to this transition. “This is the mindset needed to redesign cities to reduce private vehicles and other usages.”



The WEF is not alone in seeing an almost criminal culpability in anyone who owns a vehicle for private use. The International Energy Agency (IEA) has directed global governments to urgently cut oil supply to domestic consumers and encourage compliance with its call for lowered consumption by “nudging” people out of their private cars.

The IEA's 10-point plan to drive “changes in the behavior of consumers” and reduce gas demand at the pump includes reducing speed limits, working from home three days a week, more electric cars, car-free Sundays, more bicycle lanes, cheaper public transport and greater use of long-distance trains over planes. This is a very elitist thought process and removes your ability to get places efficiently and quickly.

Drivers in Ireland have already been warned they will be forced off the roads and the population packed into “higher density” cities under a climate plan which will “revolutionize” people’s lifestyle and behaviors. This all as people are fleeing big cities especially in the U.S.

Climate activists, in their zeal to avoid a “climate apocalypse,” they want government to force people “out of private cars because they are the biggest offenders for emissions.” Their proposals to rectify this include banning fossil-fuel vehicles from towns and cities nationwide and intentionally crippling ordinary motorists, per their reports.

The Bottom Line

So are the elites going to give up their private jets and travel by bicycle? Will they use mass transit? Of course they aren’t. The WEF members are elitists, and they will never be in the position of you and me, the ordinary Everyman. Rather, they are driven by chauffeurs in gas-powered limos or luxury SUVs, with just one passenger to a vehicle.

As for their study, if cars are truly only driven 4% of the time, they can’t be causing much pollution. Didn’t think that one through, did they?

In addition to this, reducing auto sales will crush businesses, jobs and countries' economies. But no worries. If the elitists' plans come to fruition, they will control all the money, too.

Will you let the WEF control your freedom to drive your vehicle?

There is so much more to discuss on this, put your comments below and let’s start the conversation.

