Lauren Fix, The Car Coach: Unboxing the 2023 Volvo XC90 Recharge eAWD Ultimate 3-Row SUV

The 2023 Volvo XC90 Recharge eAWD Ultimate is a top-of-the-line midsize luxury SUV that offers a perfect blend of style, comfort, technology, and performance.This plug-in hybrid SUV boasts an impressive array of features that set it apart from its competitors, making it an excellent choice for those who want a high-end vehicle with a focus on sustainability. In this detailed review, we will examine some of the most notable features of the XC90 Recharge eAWD Ultimate.

Under the hood is a 2.0-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine that works in conjunction with an electric motor to produce a combined output of 400 horsepower and 472 lb-ft of torque, which offers excellent fuel efficiency and low emissions.



This is complemented by an all-wheel drive system that provides excellent traction and stability on any terrain, making this car a great choice for those who value both performance and sustainability. The car can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 5.3 seconds, thanks to the electric motor's instant torque.

There is an all-electric driving range of up to 18 miles, which makes it ideal for daily commutes or short trips. When the battery is depleted, the gasoline engine kicks in to provide additional power, extending the total range to over 500 miles.

The car features several driving modes, including Pure electric mode, Hybrid mode, and Power mode. Pure electric mode allows the car to run on electric power alone, while Hybrid mode combines the gasoline engine and electric motor to optimize efficiency. Power mode maximizes the car's performance by using both the gasoline engine and electric motor simultaneously.

We love the sleek and modern exterior design that is both elegant and sporty. It features Volvo's signature "Thor's Hammer" LED headlights, a distinctive front grille, and a bold stance that gives it a commanding presence on the road. The car's interior is spacious and comfortable, with plenty of legroom and headroom for both front and rear passengers.

Inside, the XC90 Recharge eAWD Ultimate is rather impressive. Its cabin is spacious and luxurious, with high-quality materials and a sleek, modern design. Seats are upholstered in high-quality leather, comfortable, supportive, and there are plenty of high-tech features to keep both drivers and passengers entertained and connected. Some folks will enjoy the panoramic sunroof that floods the cabin with natural light.

This vehicle is packed with the latest technology, including a 12.3-inch digital driver display, a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, mated to a 1410-watt Bowers & Wilkins 15-channel, 15-speaker system. The B&W audio system delivers the best sound quality we’ve heard in any new car, capable of producing thundering bass, silky-smooth mids, and clear treble.

The infotainment system is compatible with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, which allows users to access a range of apps and features on their smartphone through the car's display.

There is a built-in navigation system that provides turn-by-turn directions and real-time traffic updates. The system also includes a voice control feature, which allows users to input destinations or make phone calls without taking their hands off the wheel.

The XC90 Recharge eAWD Ultimate comes with a wireless charging pad that allows users to charge their compatible smartphones without the need for cables or wires.

It comes equipped with a range of advanced safety features, including adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, lane-keeping assist, lane departure warning and automatic emergency braking.. Additionally, the car's advanced structural design and intelligent airbag system provide excellent protection in the event of a collision.

The XC90 Recharge eAWD Ultimate offers a generous cargo capacity of 15.8 cubic feet behind the third row of seats, 41.8 cubic feet with the third row folded down, and a maximum capacity of 85.7 cubic feet with both the second and third rows folded down. This provides plenty of space to accommodate a variety of items, including luggage, sports equipment, and bulky items.

You’ll find that its power liftgate makes it easy to load and unload items, even with your hands full. The liftgate can be operated from the key fob, the button on the liftgate itself, or the interior controls.

The second and third-row seats of the XC90 Recharge eAWD Ultimate can be folded down in a 40/20/40 split, which allows for flexible configuration options. This makes it easy to transport long or bulky items while still accommodating passengers in the rear seats.

There is also a storage compartment under the cargo floor, which provides additional space to store smaller items out of sight.

The warranty includes a 4-year/50,000-mile limited warranty, a 4-year/unlimited-mile corrosion warranty, and an 8-year/100,000-mile warranty for the hybrid battery. Volvo also offers a complimentary 3-year/36,000-mile maintenance plan, which covers scheduled maintenance services.

As for the price, the 2023 Volvo XC90 Recharge eAWD Ultimate starts at around $76,000, making it one of the more expensive midsize luxury SUVs on the market. However, this price reflects the car's top-of-the-line features, advanced technology as a plug-in hybrid.

Overall, the 2023 Volvo XC90 Recharge eAWD Ultimate is an excellent choice for those who want a top-of-the-line midsize luxury SUV with a focus on sustainability. The car's sleek and modern design, advanced technology, and impressive performance make it a pleasure to drive, while its ample cargo space and comfortable interior make it a practical choice for families and individuals with active lifestyles.



