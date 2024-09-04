Is the Volvo EX90 Better Than the Tesla Model X?

The 2025 Volvo EX90 is a new fully electric premium 7-seat SUV that defines a new era for safety.

Is it better than a Tesla Model X? Or better than a KIA EV9?

We review the new Volvo, which offers the quietest cabin ever. This lowers stress levels and calms the beast inside us.

Volvo says it will continue to produce and update its XC90 for as long as demand persists. Volvo's new multi-camera driver-monitoring system includes a suite of lidar, radar, eight cameras, and 12 ultrasonic sensors that collaborate to enforce Volvo's "zero crash" intent for all Volvos.

Its silent ride is unlike most of its battery-electric competitors, during acceleration it does not pipe in a soundtrack that mimics an internal-combustion engine.

A new computer-actuated dual-chamber air suspension helps the EX90 feel refined, flat, and planted. The computer allows for instantaneous reactions to road imperfections. The hydro-bushings in the front and rear axle, enhances longitudinal damping, counteracting suspension-crashing sensations and creates a smooth ride.

A trick torque-vectoring system, new to Volvo, recognizably enhances agility in low-speed or low-traction situations and aids in takeoff performance.

There are two settings for the suspension and the steering), soft and firm.

Exclusive Scandinavian modern design details add to the premium experience of an intelligent car. The backlit bent wood veneers are Alvar Aalto–esque, clutter is vanquished, and storage is multifarious, with bins and cubbies including a frunk, a handbag shelf beneath the center console, and a subcompartment beneath the rear cargo floor.

A 14.5-inch screen in the middle controls virtually everything, including simple functions like adjusting the side mirrors and HVAC, and opening the glovebox and trunk. The amazing Bowers & Wilkins / Abbey Road Studios premium audio system is most impressive and really stands out.

Built in Charleston SC for the U.S. market will qualify you for the $7500 electric car tax credit.

Inspired by the Scandinavian living room, the EX90 cabin showcases a modern, luxurious and uncluttered interior design with high-quality Nordico or Wool Blend upholstery options.

Twin motor- $79,995 Twin motor performance- $84,995 Our test car was fully loaded and came in at $93,345

Pros:

Elegant interior styling

Google-based technology features

Strong acceleration

Amazing audio system

Cons:

The EX90 is not a driver's car.

No real leather option - would increase the luxury

Glove box opening separate / manual

Rear view camera

Competes With:

KIA EV9 - https://youtu.be/GWG4G2SLGTs

Mercedes Benz EQS - https://youtu.be/6HXSXnmPmUA

Tesla Model X Rivian R1S - https://youtu.be/FVkvSJWFodk

Video Link: https://youtu.be/Ty_jX717L88

You can support me by buying me a cup of coffee. Thanks for subscribing and your support! https://www.buymeacoffee.com/laurenfix

Looking for more automotive news? https://youtube.com/@car-smarts

Additional articles on our website https://www.CarCoachReports.com

"LAUREN FIX'S GUIDE TO LOVING YOUR CAR” Book - https://amzn.to/3ifDi3j

Total Car Score Podcast ► Hosts: Lauren Fix, Karl Brauer and Javier Mota. https://www.revolverpodcasts.com/shows/total-car-score/



_______________

Lauren Fix, The Car Coach is a nationally recognized automotive expert, media guest, journalist, author, keynote speaker and television host. A trusted car expert, Lauren provides an insider’s perspective on a wide range of automotive topics and safety issues for both the auto industry and consumers. Her analysis is honest and straightforward.