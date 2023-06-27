Lauren Fix, The Car Coach: Volkswagen Debuts Three-Row 2024 ID. Buzz

The 2024 Volkswagen ID.Buzz 3-row is going to make vans cool again. It’s the closest the German automaker has come to reviving the long gone, but fondly remembered VW Microbus. This is the first look of the three-row ID. Buzz and celebrating the return of an icon!

VW is paying homage to the iconic Volkswagen Microbus, with the three-row ID. Buzz that has been tailored specifically for North America. It offers a longer wheelbase than the two-row European vehicle that debuted in 2022, plus a bigger battery and more horsepower. The three-row ID. Buzz is planned for sale in the North American market starting in 2024.

International Volkswagen Bus Day, June 2nd, and the world premiere of the three-row Volkswagen ID. Buzz. VW has come a long way since the Transporter (Type 2) unceremoniously rolled off of the production line in Wolfsburg in March of 1950.

The Type 2 describes the second VW model ever built (Type 1 was the Beetle), so they chose June 2nd to celebrate Bus Day as a tribute to the original Type 2.

The Type 2 was a utility van inspired by Plattenwagens which were used to transport parts at our sprawling Wolfsburg factory complex in Germany. Later that year, the Kombi and the Microbus, basic people haulers, joined the Type 2 on the assembly line.

Worldwide, this beloved vehicle is known as a Bus, Camper, Bulli, Samba, Splittie, or Campervan. It became an icon of the American counterculture movement and eventually an iconic staple in film, music, fashion, and entertainment.

The long production history of the bus had VW producing it for the USA until 1970s. The production continued in Brazil until 2013. Mexico used as mini buses and taxis until the 1990s, before the bus production ended.

The ID. Buzz keeps the legacy alive. It's the spiritual reincarnation of the Microbus, reimagined for an electric future. Now 20 years later, we have the VW id. Buzz 3-Row electric van..

VW is paying homage to the iconic Volkswagen Microbus, with the three-row ID. Buzz that has been tailored specifically for North America. It offers a longer wheelbase than the two-row European vehicle that debuted in 2022, plus a bigger battery and more horsepower. The three-row ID. Buzz is planned for sale in the North American market starting in 2024.

The ID Buss will have one battery for North American with a 90kWh battery,

AWD has 330hp with 260 miles range and the RWD will 282 horsepower with a 252 range.

Like original bus, the motor will be a rear-mounted power plant as standard, providing great traction, performance and agility. The 90 kWh battery is mounted under the floor; that not only saves space, but also contributes to better handling and rides on 20-inch wheels/

Safety is important, so the IQ.DRIVE driver assistance technology, featuring hands-on Level 2 ready capability, is standard in the ID. Buzz. On the highway, IQ.DRIVE features lane centering and a capacitive steering wheel to help make driving easier. Around town, IQ.DRIVE helps alert you to obstacles in front of you, and keeps an eye around you to help make driving safer. Dynamic

Road Sign Display is standard as well, and a head-up display, Park Assist with remote parking, and Area View are available features.

The iD Buzz has seating for seven that is standard, with captain chairs available for a higher seating position that gives drivers supreme visibility. For the front seats, standard 12-way power driver and passenger seats with dual armrests, ventilation, massage, and memory functions will make for a comfortable ride. The 2nd row folds flat as does the 3rd row, which is removable that allow for a mattress for the upcoming camper version.

Seating materials are not available in cloth or leather, only leatherette material.

A removable center console includes flexible storage with two unique dividers that double as a bottle opener and ice scraper, as well as two additional compartments below.

Three interior color and trim choices are offered in dark brown, light grey, light brown leatherette seats with yellow piping,

Technology is important, and the two screens are a 5.3-inch ID. Cockpit

12.9-inch central infotainment display called the Car Control Center offers standard wireless Apple Connect, wireless charging, plus eight USB-C ports, 110V outlet charging under the passenger seat, and 12-volt charging in the cargo area.

The biggest story is the design, this is the spiritual reincarnation of the Microbus

Retro with design cues like the oversized VW logo, short overhangs, and available two-tone color palette with cutting-edge EV technology, and advanced driver assistance features, all of this clearly marks it as a vehicle of the future.

Special 2-tone color palettes help bring back the iconic history. The ID Buzz is offered in Energetic Orange, Pomelo Yellow, Mahi Green, Cabana Blue, Metro Silver, and Indium Grey, with no boring colors.

No prices were given but we expect the starting price to be around $65,000. It goes on sale in late 2024 and will bolster Volkswagen’s ID electric series in North America. The ID Buzz will be available globally.

Video Link: https://youtu.be/B7O827nykEo

You can support me by buying me a cup of coffee. Thanks for subscribing and your support! https://www.buymeacoffee.com/laurenfix

We will be reviewing all of the newest cars on our YouTube channel Car Coach Reports.

Additional articles on our website https://www.CarCoachReports.com

"LAUREN FIX'S GUIDE TO LOVING YOUR CAR” Book - https://amzn.to/3ifDi3j

Total Car Score Podcast ► Hosts: Lauren Fix, Karl Brauer and Javier Mota. https://www.revolverpodcasts.com/shows/total-car-score/

_______________

Lauren Fix, The Car Coach is a nationally recognized automotive expert, media guest, journalist, author, keynote speaker and television host. A trusted car expert, Lauren provides an insider’s perspective on a wide range of automotive topics and safety issues for both the auto industry and consumers. Her analysis is honest and straightforward.