Lauren Fix, The Car Coach: 82% Overpay for New Cars; 40% for Used Vehicles

Due to new-car supply constraints, the average slightly used model now costs more than its new model counterpart. Used car prices are at record highs in the wake of the microchip shortage. According to the latest study by car search engine iSeeCars.com, the average one-year-old used car costs 1.3 percent more than its new version. However, some lightly-used vehicles have price increases far greater than this average.

Trouble is revving up for potential car buyers, for the cost of used cars surging more than 40% this year. The price of some 3-year-old vehicles is up more than 50%. So what should you keep in mind before heading to the car lot?

The used vehicles that are commanding the highest increases over their new versions include a mix of two extremes: expensive gas-guzzling SUVs and more economical small cars and hybrids, which shows that even practical and budget-minded consumers are being forced to spend more for their vehicles.

New cars offer minimal to no incentives as the supply is limited. Many dealers are charging ADM (additional dealer markup) or a market adjustment price that can be add $1,000 to $100,000 for more premium cars

Manufacturers are not happy about the price adjustment and have threatened dealers with limiting their supply. Dealers are franchises, so therefore they don’t have to comply with the price that the manufacturer demands. So what can you do?

American car buyers are getting ripped off. New data from Edmunds shows that 82% of new car buyers in the U.S. in January paid above the sticker price. That’s a staggering increase from a year ago when only 3% paid above the manufacturer’s suggested retail price. On average, new car buyers paid $728 above MSRP, and that is also a massive jump from a year ago when consumers paid about $2,100 below MSRP.

Used car prices are not seeing the dramatic drop they have historically seen due to a unique market condition we are experiencing related to new car shortages. Used car shoppers can still save money buying a lightly-used car versus a new car, but expect to pay more than expected. The list of cars that offer the greatest savings when purchased used over new includes a mix of vehicles led by SUVs.

The COVID pandemic has radically altered the car buying landscape. Production shutdowns directly caused by the pandemic have been compounded by a severe shortage of semiconductor chips and a rubber shortage. U.S. dealers have had barely 1 million new vehicles in inventory, down from the more than 3 million cars, trucks and crossovers considered normal.

On the good news front, there are a few automakers who are still averaging below MSRP transaction prices. The best deals appear to be at Alfa Romeo, which is averaging the lowest transaction price versus MSRP of any automaker at $3,421 under. Nobody else is close, but Volvo, Lincoln, Ram, BMW and Mini are all going for under MSRP on average.

How long this trend will continue is uncertain but there are clearly factors working against consumers hoping to score a good deal. The semiconductor shortage continues to plague manufacturers, Toyota and Ford among those who have had to curb production in recent weeks.

