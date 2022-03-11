Lauren Fix, The Car Coach: Ukraine War Will Hit Auto, EV & Gas Prices Hard

President Joe Biden announced that the U.S. will ban Russian oil imports due to Putin's Invasion of Ukraine. This will drastically impact you at the pump, and impede your ability to get vehicles and parts.

The price of gasoline was already rising before Putin began his military buildup on Ukrainian border. The increased gas prices are now the highest since the 2008 recession. Everyone is impacted by higher gas prices, even if you own an electric car.

Electric vehicles are even more dependent on microchips and rare earth metals than traditional vehicles, making the industry supply-chain challenges of the past two years particularly costly for EVs. These issues should eventually be resolved, but the current state of the world is not friendly to EV production, cutting profits and forcing price hikes.



Powder Keg

All of these factors are creating a powder keg that you need to now about.

Let’s start with gasoline. While we are experiencing high gas prices at the gas stations across the country, Joe Biden said he is moving forward with a ban on Russian oil imports, knowing the United States produces more oil than all European countries combined. That means Russian oil will no longer be acceptable at U.S. ports, and the American people will deal another powerful blow.



There is a 45-day wind-down period as we take deliver of the last of our purchases of oil. Russian imports make up about 7% of all U.S. oil imports. That may not seem like a lot, but big companies like BP, Shell, and Exxon had already cut ties with Russia. Because crude oil is a global commodity, we can expect to see high gas prices for some time.

It’s possible that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) could decide to increase supply, but there has been no indication from such countries that they will produce and export more oil to replace Russia’s oil. This will cost everyone at the pump.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine is ramping up the price of metals used in cars, from aluminum in the bodywork, to palladium in catalytic converters, to the high-grade nickel in electric vehicle batteries, and this means increased car prices across the board.



Russia Sanctions Another Blow to Detroit



Some auto parts suppliers are already steering clear of Russian goods, putting more pressure on carmakers already reeling from a chip shortage and higher energy prices. Aluminum and palladium both hit record highs on Monday while nickel, which is also used to make stainless steel, crossed the $100,000-a-ton level for the first time ever. Consumers are already paying for the chip shortage as it has pushed car inventories down and prices up - even before higher metals prices are added in.

Batteries are one the most expensive components in EV’s and automakers have been hoping they will become cheaper so they can offer more affordable electric cars. The London Metal Exchange (LME) suspended trading of nickel, the key critical mineral that is needed for electric vehicle manufacturing, after prices surged to record highs. The price of the commodity surged more than 100%, because Russia mines about 10% of the world’s nickel supply. This will not help lower costs and it will reduce deliveries to dealers.

The crisis could worsen rising inflation and propel already record-high vehicle prices even higher.

Even Elon Musk calls for increased nuclear power, oil and gas production. He stated, "Extraordinary times demand extraordinary measures." I agree!

The Bottom Line

So what’s the answer? The war against fossil fuels has been going on for years. President Obama wanted gas prices at $10/gallon to promote a push toward electric cars. President Trump reduced gas prices and made the U.S. energy independent.



Now we are being held hostage by Venezuela, the Middle East, OPEC and OPEC+. We need to return to producing our own energy for our security and to lower gas prices for all Americans.

For every increase of one dollar per gallon equals a penalty of $500 per driver on their budgets. Since Biden took office, he stopped energy independence, the result is an increase of $2500 per driver. Americans can’t afford this increase, they can’t afford a new electric car payments with increased insurance fees which the government thinks will save us money. Do the math - it will cost more to buy a new car - if you can get one.

