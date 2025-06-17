Trump Signs Repeal of California Ban on Gas Cars

President Donald Trump has officially signed three critical congressional resolutions into law that dismantle California’s ability to dictate vehicle emissions rules for the entire nation. This action not only halts California’s plan to ban gas-powered vehicles by 2035 but also sends a powerful message: vehicle choice belongs to American consumers—not unelected state regulators.

These repeals represent a significant policy shift. They reverse the Biden-era Environmental Protection Agency’s waiver allowing California to impose stringent emissions standards on both passenger vehicles and heavy-duty trucks. Under the Biden administration, California’s aggressive climate mandates threatened to become a de facto national standard, as more than a dozen states tend to follow California’s regulatory lead.

The Trump administration’s move, backed by Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, Energy Secretary Chris Wright, EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin, and other lawmakers, ensures that no state has the power to eliminate gas, diesel, or hybrid vehicles from the market.

This is exactly what voters across the country have demanded: the ability to choose the vehicles that best meet their needs, lifestyles, and budgets. Trump’s move is a clear win for drivers and a rejection of overreach by environmental activists using California as a regulatory battering ram.

Trump said this during the signing ceremony at the White House: "Under the previous administration, the federal government gave leftwing radicals in California dictatorial powers to control the future of the entire car industry... I’m all for electric—you should be given the option to buy electric, buy a gasoline-powered car, buy a hybrid.”

With this legislation, Congress has officially overturned regulations that would have reduced consumer choice and raised prices across the board. The move is a response to industry-wide concern that California’s mandates would have driven up vehicle costs, and pushed EVs on unwilling consumers.

The three resolutions signed by President Trump today:

Block California’s Zero‑Emission Passenger Car Mandate (2035): This resolution revokes California’s EPA waiver that would have required 80–100% of new passenger vehicles sold in the state to be electric or plug‑in hybrids by 2035.

End Heavy‑Duty Truck Zero‑Emission Rules: The second resolution strips California of its authority to phase out diesel-powered medium- and heavy-duty trucks through zero-emission mandates.

Nullify Low NOₓ Emission Standards for Trucks: The third resolution revokes California’s stricter nitrogen oxide limits for heavy-duty highway and off-road vehicles.

In effect, these moves permanently bar California—and states following its lead—from setting more stringent tailpipe emission standards than the federal government.

The National Automobile Dealers Association praised the decision, saying, “America’s franchised dealers applaud President Trump for signing bipartisan legislation to stop California regulators from banning sales of new gas vehicles and diesel trucks, which would have begun later this year. Unless Congress acted, California’s regulations would have reduced consumer choice and raised prices in the showroom for new and used cars.”

While Trump’s action brings clarity, legal battles are already underway. California Governor Gavin Newsom and state Attorney General Rob Bonta quickly announced a lawsuit challenging the legality of the Congressional Review Act being used to repeal the EPA’s waiver. The state has also reaffirmed its commitment to aggressive climate targets through a new executive order. This is unlikely to succeed.

Newsom declared these moves an “all-out assault on California…” But critics say this argument ignores the fact that most Americans still prefer combustion engines and don’t want bans handed down by a single state.

Undoing this Congressional Review Act (CRA) resolution would be difficult. It's not straightforward because the CRA is designed to permanently block specific agency rules. Once a CRA resolution is passed by Congress and signed by the president, the targeted rule is nullified, and the agency is prohibited from issuing a "substantially similar" rule without new congressional authorization. For a future administration to restore or enact a similar EV mandate would require a Congressional bill. The EPA can no longer act independently in this area.

This result is more than just a political win. It’s a resounding affirmation of driver autonomy. It ensures that Americans can decide what to drive without interference from Sacramento or Washington.

Consumers want options. They want the freedom to drive the vehicles they trust—whether gas-powered, electric, or hybrid. This move gives them that choice back.

It’s also a win for manufacturers and dealers who have struggled under the weight of conflicting state and federal rules, often at odds with real market demand.

Trump's action delivers what many Americans have demanded: practical, freedom-centered transportation policy that puts the needs of drivers first. It may not be the end of the debate, but for now, it’s a hard-won victory for car buyers and common sense.

