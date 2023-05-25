Lauren Fix, The Car Coach: An Inside Look Into the 2024 Toyota Tacoma

The all-new 2024 Toyota Tacoma made its world premiere on May 18, 2023 in Pauko, Hawaii, introducing the world to the fourth generation of the best-selling mid-size pickup of the last 18 years.

The mid sized truck market has been popular as people travel to the great outdoors. Check out our exclusive interview of the all-new 4th generation of the 2024 Toyota Tacoma. This highly anticipated midsize pickup truck is creating a buzz, marking a significant evolution in Toyota's revered lineup. We're going full throttle in exploring the 2024 Tacoma's redesign, featuring its new platform.

This video link is to an exclusive interview with the lead engineer of the Toyota Tacoma, Sheldon Brown. He offer details and a tour that are typically not covered by others. If you are off-roading, overloading or considering a new mid-sized truck, here are all the gritty details you will want to know. This video is worth your time if you are a Tacoma fan.

New for the 2024 model year is the trail-ready Tacoma Trail Hunter, an overlander right out of the factory, designed for maximum reliability and durability. Toyota’s new Associated Accessory Products program, provides optional parts for customers to personalize their Tacoma with add-ons from Yakima, Go Rhino, and ARB brands.

The 2024 Tacoma isn't just about adventure; it's also a hardworking vehicle with a five or six foot truck bed, 4-door double cab, 2-door extra cab options, and up to a 6,500 lb. towing capacity. The video links delves into the exciting powertrain updates including the introduction of the i-FORCE Max hybrid powertrain and a turbocharged four-cylinder engine.

We present the details on the new chassis, suspension upgrades, unique suspension tuning for every grade, and a close up look at the innovative TRD Pro IsoDynamic Performance Seat. We explore the Multi-Terrain Select, clutch start cancel, legendary crawl control system, and the long-awaited standard 4 wheel disc brakes across all trims. There are plenty of improvements from the last model.

Inside, you'll find an eight or huge 14-inch multimedia touchscreen, Apple CarPlay or Android Auto compatibility are standard; a new 12 inch digital cluster, and an available JBL audio upgrade with remote radio package, which is perfect for tail gating and camping.

There are eight models available: SR, SR5, PreRunner, TRD Sport, Off-Road, Limited, TRD PRO, and Trail Hunter trim options, as well as the customization to suit your individual needs.

The 2024 Tacoma is more powerful, more capable, and more efficient. So, stick around for more, watch this video and subscribe to our channel for more updates on the 2024 Toyota Tacoma and other exciting vehicles.



Video Link: https://youtu.be/2l9DjZN_tFg

You can support me by buying me a cup of coffee - the link is in the description. Thank you! https://www.buymeacoffee.com/laurenfix

We will be reviewing all of the newest cars on our YouTube channel Car Coach Reports.

Additional articles on our website https://www.CarCoachReports.com

"LAUREN FIX'S GUIDE TO LOVING YOUR CAR” Book - https://amzn.to/3ifDi3j

Total Car Score Podcast ► Hosts: Lauren Fix, Karl Brauer and Javier Mota. https://www.revolverpodcasts.com/shows/total-car-score/

_______________

Lauren Fix, The Car Coach is a nationally recognized automotive expert, media guest, journalist, author, keynote speaker and television host. A trusted car expert, Lauren provides an insider’s perspective on a wide range of automotive topics and safety issues for both the auto industry and consumers. Her analysis is honest and straightforward.