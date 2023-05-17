Lauren Fix, The Car Coach: The 2023 Toyota Highlander Might Beat the KIA Telluride

The Toyota Highlander XSE AWD is a midsize SUV that boasts a sleek and sporty exterior design. This model features an aggressive front grille, LED headlights, and a unique black roof design that gives it a sporty and modern look. The exterior is also adorned with 20-inch wheels, black exterior accents, and dual exhausts, giving it a bold and muscular appearance.

The Highlander XSE AWD's performance is also aided by its all-wheel-drive system, which delivers power to all four wheels for enhanced traction and stability. The system is particularly useful in slippery or challenging driving conditions, such as rain, snow, or rough terrain.

The SUV's handling is also impressive for its size, with responsive steering and stable cornering. The Highlander XSE AWD also features a sport-tuned suspension, which enhances the vehicle's agility and driving dynamics. The suspension is firm enough to provide a sporty feel without sacrificing ride quality or comfort.

The Highlander XSE AWD also offers strong braking performance, with four-wheel disc brakes and anti-lock brakes (ABS) that provide quick and effective stopping power. The SUV's electronic stability control system helps keep the vehicle stable and on course during sudden maneuvers or emergency braking.

Overall, the 2023 Toyota Highlander XSE AWD offers a strong performance for a midsize SUV. Its powerful V6 engine, responsive transmission, and all-wheel-drive system provide a capable and engaging driving experience. The SUV's handling and braking are also impressive, making it a well-rounded performer that is equally suited for city driving, highway cruising, and off-road adventures.

The interior of the Toyota Highlander XSE AWD is spacious and comfortable, with ample legroom and headroom for all passengers. The seats are upholstered with SofTex material, which is both durable and easy to clean. The driver's seat is also 10-way power-adjustable with lumbar support, ensuring maximum comfort on long drives.

One of the highlights of the Highlander XSE AWD technology features is the infotainment system. The system comes with an 8-inch touchscreen display that serves as the hub for the SUV's infotainment system. The system includes Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Amazon Alexa, and SiriusXM satellite radio. The touchscreen is intuitive and responsive, and the system is easy to use. Passengers can easily connect their smartphones to the system to access music, maps, and other apps.

Another standout technology feature is the JBL premium sound system. The Highlander XSE AWD comes with an 11-speaker JBL premium sound system that delivers crisp and clear audio quality. The sound system is perfect for music lovers who appreciate high-quality sound. Passengers can enjoy their favorite music and audio content with excellent clarity and detail.

The Highlander XSE AWD also comes with a digital rearview mirror that displays a high-definition video feed from a camera mounted on the rear of the vehicle. This technology provides a wider and clearer view of the rear surroundings, making it easier to park or maneuver in tight spaces. The camera view is particularly useful when the rearview mirror is obstructed by passengers, cargo, or poor weather conditions.

The heads-up display is another technology feature that enhances the driving experience. The head-up display projects important information, such as speed, navigation, and safety alerts, onto the windshield. This technology allows drivers to keep their eyes on the road while still accessing critical information.

The Highlander XSE AWD also includes a wireless charging system that allows passengers to charge their smartphones without the need for cords or cables. The SUV also comes with multiple USB ports, which enable passengers to connect and charge multiple devices simultaneously.

Overall, the 2023 Toyota Highlander XSE AWD technology features are well-designed and well-implemented. The SUV offers a wide range of features that enhance the driving experience and provide entertainment and connectivity options for passengers. Whether you're a music lover, tech enthusiast, or safety-conscious driver, the Highlander XSE AWD has something to offer.

The Highlander XSE AWD also comes with a panoramic moonroof, making the interior feel more spacious and airy.

When it comes to safety features, the Toyota Highlander XSE AWD is packed with advanced safety technologies, including a Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist, Automatic High Beams, and Dynamic Radar Cruise Control. The SUV also has eight airbags, a backup camera, and Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert.

The 2023 Toyota Highlander XSE AWD has a total cargo volume of 84.3 cubic feet with the second and third rows folded down. With all seats in place, the Highlander XSE AWD provides 16.0 cubic feet of cargo space behind the third row.

This cargo space is relatively average for a midsize SUV, and it should be sufficient for most families' needs. However, if you need more cargo space, you can fold down the third-row seats to get 48.4 cubic feet of cargo space or fold down both the second and third rows to get the maximum cargo capacity of 84.3 cubic feet.

Additionally, the Highlander XSE AWD has a hands-free power liftgate that makes it easy to load and unload cargo, even when your hands are full. Overall, the 2023 Toyota Highlander XSE AWD offers a good balance of passenger and cargo space, making it a practical choice for families or anyone who needs to haul cargo regularly.

The warranty includes a 3-year/36,000-mile basic warranty, a 5-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty, and a 5-year/unlimited mileage corrosion perforation warranty. Additionally, Toyota offers a two-year/25,000-mile complimentary maintenance plan that covers scheduled maintenance services, such as oil changes, tire rotations, and multi-point inspections.

In terms of pricing, the 2023 Toyota Highlander XSE AWD has a starting MSRP of $44,910. This price includes the SUV's standard features, such as the V6 engine, all-wheel-drive system, sport-tuned suspension, and advanced technology features. The Highlander XSE AWD also comes with a host of optional features, such as a rear-seat entertainment system, panoramic moonroof, and heated and ventilated front seats, which can increase the SUV's price.

Overall, the 2023 Toyota Highlander XSE AWD offers a competitive warranty package. While the optional features can add to the vehicle's cost, they are well worth considering for buyers who want to customize their Highlander XSE AWD to their liking.



