Lauren Fix, The Car Coach: The 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander: An SUV Game-Changer

After test driving the 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander, we decided to write this in depth review to provide you with all the information you need about this new, three-row SUV.

The Grand Highlander is larger, which mean its has a more spacious interior, that offers more advanced technology features, and has an impeccable safety record. The Grand Highlander is undoubtedly one of the most impressive family SUVs on the market.

Alongside its impressive eight-passenger seating capacity, the Grand Highlander boasts three powerful engines, with smooth handling, and a range of driver-assistance features that ensure a safe and comfortable ride.

The gas 2.4L engine has 265 hp and torque: 310 lb.-ft. Earning 24 MPG combined. Or the fuel efficient hybrid engine with 187 hp and 177 lb-ft of torque. The hybrid engine goes from 0-60 MPH in 7.9 secs for the FWD and 7.8 secs for the AWD that earns 34 MPG combined.

The third engine is the powerful Hybrid MAX with 362 horsepower and 400 lb-feet of torque with a 5000 l]pound towing capacity and earns 24 MPG. All engine choices offer a multi terrain select drive modes so you can have the experience you want on and off road.

The big story is the third row access and space in the Grand Highlander, with more legroom that grows by 5.5 inches or 21 cu feet. It’s sized for an adult and is not the penalty box. With charging ports, cup holders, vents and comfortable seating, kids will be excited to sit in the third row.

When it comes to safety, theToyota's Safety Sense 3.0 suite of advanced safety features: Frontal collision mitigation which warns you of an impending collision and applies the brakes in certain scenarios; Adaptive cruise control that adjusts speed to maintain a constant distance between the vehicle and the car in front; Lane-keeping system that makes minor steering corrections to help keep the vehicle centered in its lane; Blind-spot warning with rear cross-traffic warning and Lane tracing are some of the top safety features that are standard.

The main center screen is an impressive 12.3-inch touchscreen, which is standard on all trim levels. The Grand Highlander gives drivers and passengers 13-cup holders, 7 USB-C chargers and an 11-speaker JBL premium audio system. The center console is large and fits a 13” tablet and more items. The acoustic glass makes for a super quiet ride which is a huge plus.

This is a very competitive sector of SUVs including the: KIA Telluride; Hyundai Palisade; Ford Explorer; Honda Pilot; Nissan Pathfinder and Jeep Grand Cherokee L.

Whether you're looking for a luxurious SUV for long road trips or a spacious vehicle for daily commutes and weekend getaways, the 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander is an excellent option worth considering.

Pricing starts at $43,070 to $58,125 and is offered in AWD and front wheel drive options. The Toyota Grand Highlander is built in the USA and can be ordered for late summer delivery.



