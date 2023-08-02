The Exciting 2024 Toyota Gazoo Racing Special Editions

We were in New York for a preview of the 2024 Toyota Gazoo Racing (GR) lineup, which included limited production editions of the GR Supra, GR86 and the GR Corolla, all available with manual transmission.

This may seem to the average person as a kid's car, but you would be wrong. Toyota continues to invest heavily in its series of Gazoo Racing-inspired sports cars, and that’s something to get excited about. The lineup includes a GR Supra, a GR Corolla, and a GR86, all with unique appearance features and other upgrades. So without further ado, here’s what Toyota has in store for sports car lovers.

2024 Toyota GR Supra 45th Anniversary Edition

Is the 2024 Toyota GR Supra 45th Anniversary Edition the BEST new performance car?

Limited to just 900 cars in the U.S., this special edition Supra pays tribute to the MkIV Supra and features an oversize, manually-adjustable rear spoiler, matte-black wheels, black GR brake calipers, and black Supra graphics down its sides.

The special Supra will come in a beautiful deep orange called Mikan Blast (which means orange in Japanese), as well as crisp white Absolute Zero (white) paint. It’s based on the 3.0 Premium grade, powered by a BMW-sourced B58 inline six-cylinder engine that outputs 382 horsepower and 368 lb-ft. of torque. Buyers can choose from an 8-speed automatic with paddle shifters or a 6-speed manual transmission.

2024 Toyota GR Corolla Circuit Edition

Just a year into production, the GR Corolla is one of my favorite hot hatches. The Circuit Edition is back for 2024, adding a bold new color option called Blue Flame. This quick and agile all-wheel drive Corolla has a forged carbon fiber roof, hood air intakes, lightweight 18″ aluminum BBS wheels in black, and a spoiler in the back.

Like the current GR Corolla Circuit Edition, it’s powered by a zesty 1.6-liter, 3-cylinder engine that cranks out 300 horsepower and 273 lb-ft. of torque, and has a 6-speed manual gearbox, as well as front and rear Torsen limited-slip diffs. Inside, you’ll find suede and synthetic leather sports seats and an 8-speaker JBL audio system. The Blue Flame model also has black side rocker graphics, a blue-striped shift knob, and blue accent stitching.

2024 Toyota GR86 Trueno

Last but not least is a retro-inspired GR86 that celebrates 40 years since the AE86 debuted. It features a color theme like the original AE86 Sprinter Trueno (said true-a-no which means thunder) with a two-tone black hood and black racing stripes down the sides.

It’s available in Halo white or Track bRed paint and comes equipped with ZF Sachs dampers and Brembo brakes for improved handling and stopping performance. The special edition has Ultrasuede sport seats with red leather trim as well as a red shift boot and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. It’s also got TRUENO badging on the front bumper lip and rear decklid. All GR86 models, including the TRUENO, have a 2.4-liter Boxer engine that makes 228 horsepower and 186 lb-ft. of torque and are available with a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission.

The GR Supra 45th Anniversary Edition arrives this fall, while the GR Corolla Circuit Edition and the GR86 TRUENO will appear in limited quantities this winter. Toyota has yet to announce pricing for these special edition cars.

