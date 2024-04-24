The 2025 Toyota 4Runner Is a BEAST!

The impressive 2025 Toyota 4Runner Trail Hunter, TRD Pro and 4Runner Limited are finally here!

For over four decades the Toyota 4Runner is all about adventure and tough terrain. Seven trim levels — SR5, TRD Sport, Limited grades, TRD Pro, TRD Off-Road, Trail Hunter, and Platinum. 4Runner has two engine choices — turbocharged 2.4 liter four-cylinder powertrains including the i-FORCE engine with 278 horsepower and 317 lb.-ft. of torque paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Standard i-FORCE MAX hybrid powertrain is available on TRD Off-Road and Limited standard on the TRD Pro, Trailhunter and Platinum models.

The more powerful turbocharged 2.4-liter engine with a 48-hp electric motor integrated into the eight-speed transmission, 1.87-kWh NiMH battery pack that creates a total system output of up to 326 horsepower and 465 lb.-ft. of torque.

The body on frame design — for true off roading with new off road components. The all-new Trailhunter is built for overlanding available with the latest integrated off-road equipment from ARB, Old Man Emu and RIGID Industries. The TRD PRO use Fox Shocks and suspension. They ride on 33” Toyo A/T tires on Trail Hunter. On sale fall of 2024 with a starting price around $43,000 - $59,000.

