Lauren Fix, The Car Coach: Super Bowl 2023 Auto Ads Recap

This year's Super Bowl car commercials didn't disappoint! From Chevrolet to Toyota, automaker advertisers during the 2023 Super Bowl, kept their messages light and on point.

For this year's Super Bowl LVII (57): The Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles, the average 30-second ad cost $7 million.

1.) — Ram Truck: Premature Electrification Comedian Jason Jones, a former correspondent on "The Daily Show," offers a reassuring message for those who might be suffering from EV range anxiety. Presenting the upcoming electric 1500 REV. pickup

2.) — Hyundai Iomiq 6 with Kevin Bacon drives with his daughter as he gets excited about the new electric cars.

3.) — Kia: Binky Dad - A desperate dad needs a vehicle that will help him retrieve his baby's binky, and his adventure becomes a viral sensation. Kia is presenting three alternate endings for the ad on its TikTok channel to generate engagement.

4.) — Jeep: The Jeep 4xe “Electric Boogie” - This second Stellantis offering for the big game features a remix of the popular "electric slide" line dance by Jamaican Reggae singer Marcia Griffiths. Reggae artist and producer Shaggy joins Griffiths for the new track, which also has performances by up-and-coming artists Amber Lee, Jamila Falak and Moyann.

5.) — Tesla Autopilot Ban - Self-described tech billionaire Dan O'Dowd takes his campaign against Tesla's 'Full Self-Driving' software is took out a targeted ad during the Super Bowl calling on NHTSA regulators to shut down the driver-assistance feature.

6.) — GM and Netflix: Why not an EV? Comedian Will Ferrell takes on roles from popular Netflix properties including “Bridgerton,” “Stranger Things” and "Squid Game" as he pitches acceptance for electric vehicles.

7.) — Jeep 4xe Parking spot - Go anywhere. Do anything. The electrified Jeep Grand Cherokee and Jeep Wrangler 4xe. For 80 years, the Jeep name has been indelibly associated with freedom, authenticity, adventure, and passion. These are vehicles for “dreamers and doers” - forging extraordinary, uncommon bonds between themselves and their owners because adventure is found in every Jeep vehicle’s DNA.

8.) — WeatherTech - Car accessory maker WeatherTech is back in the game for the 10th time.

