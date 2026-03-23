Your $500 Speeding Ticket Is in the Mail!

California has a new way to police drivers, and it doesn’t involve patrol cars or flashing lights.

Instead, a growing network of automated cameras is watching intersections, school zones, and major roadways, quietly recording violations and mailing citations directly to vehicle owners. No traffic stop. No officer. Just a photograph of your license plate and a fine that can climb as high as $500.

Supporters say it’s about safety. Critics say it’s about control—and revenue. Either way, California is rapidly becoming the testing ground for one of the most expansive automated traffic enforcement systems in the country.

The expansion comes from a trio of new laws passed in Sacramento that together create a sweeping framework for automated enforcement.

Assembly Bill 645, signed in 2023, launched a five-year pilot program allowing six California cities to install speed cameras along “high-injury corridors,” school zones, and streets where officials say reckless driving is common. The participating cities include San Francisco, Oakland, Los Angeles, San Jose, Long Beach, and Glendale.

San Francisco was the first to move forward. Warning notices began in March 2025, followed by citations issued from 33 camera locations beginning in August. Oakland is preparing to follow, and the remaining cities are working toward launching their systems through 2026.

At the same time, the state expanded automated enforcement beyond city streets. Assembly Bill 289 authorizes California to install 35 automated speed enforcement systems in active highway work zones.

These cameras activate only when construction crews are present, with the goal of protecting workers from drivers who ignore reduced speed limits in construction areas.

Another law, Senate Bill 720, signed in October 2025, reshapes the state’s red-light camera framework. Instead of older criminal penalties that varied by jurisdiction, violations are now treated as civil offenses with standardized fines and updated privacy rules.

The scale of enforcement is already becoming clear. San Francisco’s 33-camera network is operated by Verra Mobility under a six-year contract valued at $7.4 million funded by the state.

The agreement specifically prohibits compensation tied to the number of tickets issued, a provision intended to prevent quota-driven enforcement.

Even so, the early numbers are striking.

During the first month of enforcement in August 2025, San Francisco’s cameras issued more than 16,500 citations. Depending on the penalties assessed, that represents between $600,000 and $1.2 million in fines in a single month.

City officials say the money first covers the cost of running the program. Any remaining funds are directed toward traffic safety projects such as crosswalk improvements, speed bumps, and pedestrian infrastructure.

State law prohibits the use of revenue to fill general budget gaps, and after three years any surplus must be directed into broader active transportation programs.

Still, critics remain skeptical. Drivers have long questioned whether transportation taxes and traffic penalties truly go toward improving roads or simply become another source of government revenue.

The mechanics of these tickets are also different from traditional traffic stops. Violations captured by automated cameras are treated as civil offenses rather than criminal ones. The citation arrives by mail and includes photographs of the vehicle’s rear license plate along with the date, time, location, and the speed recorded by the system or the red-light violation detected by the camera.

Because the violations are civil, they typically do not add points to a driver’s license and do not trigger immediate insurance consequences. So basically, this is a money-making program.

The fines escalate depending on how far over the speed limit a driver is traveling. Speeds between 11 and 15 miles per hour over the limit carry a $50 penalty

Speeds between 16 and 25 miles per hour over the limit carry a $100 fine. Drivers exceeding the limit by more than 26 miles per hour face $200 penalties, while extreme speeds above 100 miles per hour can trigger fines as high as $500.

Red-light camera violations follow a similar structure. A first offense carries a $100 fine, increasing to $200 for a second violation and $350 for repeat offenses, with a maximum penalty of $500.

Drivers who believe a citation was issued in error have the right to challenge it. Appeals by rental car companies include evidence such as documentation showing the vehicle was stolen or being driven by someone else at the time. And there are more additional fees for an appeal.

Cities are also required to post, “Photo Enforced” signage that must be posted, and camera locations must be publicly listed online.

In San Francisco, officials report that speeding at monitored locations dropped by 72% once warnings and citations began. Some individual locations recorded reductions as high as 82%.

Repeat violations have been relatively rare, and the number of vehicles traveling more than 10 miles per hour above the speed limit declined sharply.

Research from other jurisdictions and states suggests similar results. A review of 28 international studies found speed cameras reduce crashes near enforcement sites by between 8% and 50%, while serious injury crashes decline by roughly 11 to 44%.

Across the United States,Montgomery County, Maryland, reported that speeding more than 10 miles per hour over the limit dropped by more than 70% after automated cameras were installed.

School zone cameras in New York City produced a similar reduction. Red-light cameras have also been associated with measurable safety improvements. Studies suggest they reduce fatal crashes caused by red-light running.

Supporters also point to privacy protections written into California law. Facial recognition technology is prohibited. Only the rear license plate is photographed, and images that do not show violations must be deleted within five business days. The data cannot be sold or used for commercial purposes.

Critics remain concerned about the broader expansion of surveillance technology on public roads. Traffic enforcement cameras are only one part of a rapidly growing network of vehicle-tracking systems.

License plate reader networks, including systems used by companies such as Flock Safety, collect plate numbers, vehicle descriptions, timestamps, and location data that can be shared among law enforcement agencies.

When combined with automated traffic enforcement, these systems create a far-reaching camera infrastructure capable of monitoring vehicles across large portions of a city.

Critics also argue that the fines themselves can disproportionately affect working families. A $100 or $200 citation may appear modest, but for many households it represents a meaningful financial burden.

Because the citations are issued to the registered owner rather than the actual driver, some legal experts have also raised concerns about due process.

Those legal questions have already surfaced in other states.

In Florida, a Broward County judge recently dismissed a red-light camera citation while questioning whether it is constitutional to hold a vehicle owner responsible when authorities cannot prove who was driving at the time of the violation.

Similar legal challenges could eventually reach California courts as automated enforcement expands.

The reality is that both sides of the debate raise legitimate points. Automated enforcement does appear to change driver behavior but it appears to be another money grab as the top priority.

For drivers in California, cities are required to publish camera locations online, making it possible for drivers to stay informed.

Other cities and states are watching closely. If California’s pilot program is considered successful, financially and otherwise, you will see more automated speed enforcement that could expand well beyond the state’s borders.

Whether these cameras are viewed as safety tools, privacy overreach, government control, or something in between, the shift toward automated enforcement is already underway—and California drivers are the first to experience what that future looks like. And don’t worry, it’s coming to your state too.

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Lauren Fix is an automotive expert and journalist covering industry trends, policy changes, and their impact on drivers nationwide. Follow her on X for the latest car news and insights.