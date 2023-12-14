×
OPINION

Is the 2024 Rolls Royce Spectre Worth $500k?

Rolls Royce Spectre (Adran Dennio/Getty Images)

Lauren Fix By Thursday, 14 December 2023 01:06 PM EST Current | Bio | Archive

The 2024 Rolls Royce Spectre is Rolls-Royce's first electric vehicle, an ultra luxury sports coupe powered by a 584-horsepower dual-motor electric powertrain and a 266-miles of range.

It offers a silent and luxuriant ride, but has some drawbacks in terms of performance and driving range. So is the 2024 Rolls Royce Spectre worth the $500,000 price tag?

Lets take a closer look. The marque’s Ultra-Luxury Electric Super Coupé balances exhilarating intensity with spectacular comfort. Experience the spellbinding feeling of its unmistakable presence and spirited dynamism.

The Spectre is an Ultra-Luxury Electric Super Coupe, far more than a motor car. It is a statement of intent and a symbol of our bright, bold future as we progress into an all-electric era. It's the spirit of ecstasy updated.

The coupe is a testament to Rolls Royce's relentless pursuit of perfection with even the smallest details. This is what Rolls Royce is all about. Charles Stewart Rolls, one of its founders, believed in the electric car and its perfection. He dreamed of electric cars in 1900, because there is no smell or vibration.

Today we see his dream vehicle and take it for a test drive. Spectre is a Rolls-Royce first and an electric car second: no concessions or compromises in terms of interior space, comfort, performance or ride quality have been made – indeed, all have been refined and augmented by the car’s underpinning architecture and engineering.

As no two Spectre clients are exactly alike, customers choose each piece like a piece of art. It is purely bespoke. Special Spectre details brand's signature starry-night headliner, the Spectre's door panels rock a similar twinkle with tiny LED lights sparkling in the area surrounding the armrests. Plus an endless array of personalization options and material choices.

Where have you heard the name Spectre? Spectre is a 2015 spy film and the 24th in the James Bond series. Daniel Craig returns as James Bond in this action-adventure thriller, where he investigates a cryptic message from his past and uncovers the existence of a sinister organisation named SPECTRE.

Price starts at: $422,750, as tested $560k Competes with - Lucid Motors Air - https://youtu.be/Q6Y4UT2bCdM MB Maybach S-Class Bentley Continental GT BMW i7 - https://youtu.be/6EzNTecnqH0

Thanks for subscribing and your support!

➡️ Looking for more automotive news? Go to our second channel! https://youtube.com/@car-smarts

➡️ Thanks for your support! https://www.buymeacoffee.com/laurenfix

Video Link: https://youtu.be/J3zdYux5NiY

_______________
Lauren Fix, The Car Coach is a nationally recognized automotive expert, media guest, journalist, author, keynote speaker and television host. A trusted car expert, Lauren provides an insider’s perspective on a wide range of automotive topics and safety issues for both the auto industry and consumers. Her analysis is honest and straightforward.

© 2023 Newsmax Finance. All rights reserved.


The 2024 Rolls Royce Spectre is Rolls-Royce's first electric vehicle, an ultra luxury sports coupe powered by a 584-horsepower dual-motor electric powertrain and a 266-miles of range.
