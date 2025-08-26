A Century of Rolls-Royce Phantom: The Lasting Standard of Luxury

When an automobile survives 100 years, it’s not just a car—it’s a cultural landmark. The Rolls-Royce Phantom, first introduced in 1925, has now celebrated a century of existence as the most enduring and prestigious name in ultra-luxury motoring.

In a world where most models come and go within a decade, the Phantom’s longevity is staggering. Even more remarkable: the majority of Phantoms ever built are still in operation today. That fact alone tells you this is not just a car, but a legacy of engineering, craftsmanship, and cultural significance.

This summer, the Phantom’s milestone is being celebrated in a fitting arena: Monterey Car Week and the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. Rolls-Royce assembled one Phantom from each generation for the first time in history, creating a living timeline of automotive achievement.

Eight generations spanning a century—lined up on the lawn, gleaming under the California sun—each tells a story not only of automotive evolution but also of society, design, and the enduring demand for timeless luxury.

The Phantom at 100: History Meets the Pebble Beach Lawn

To understand why the Phantom remains the global standard of luxury, you have to look at how each generation shaped its era. Pebble Beach was the perfect setting for this centenary celebration, not just because of its prestige, but because Rolls-Royce and Pebble Beach share intertwined histories.

Rolls was the first marque to receive an ongoing class at the Concours, and today it remains the most featured brand in the event’s history. The Phantom, naturally, is its crown jewel.

On the show field, the “Phantom Centenary” class featured one landmark model from each generation, many with remarkable stories attached. These cars are more than museum pieces—they’ve been owned by kings, queens, world leaders, and celebrities, and they’ve witnessed global events that changed history.

Phantom I (1925–1931): The car that started it all. One of the standouts at Pebble Beach was the 1929 Phantom I Brewster Ascot Phaeton. Built in Springfield, Massachusetts, it was one of only 21 ever produced. With polished aluminum beltlines and roll-up windows—a luxury feature in its time—it represented Rolls-Royce’s growing influence in America. This particular example is documented in Rolls-Royce in America by John Webb de Campi, cementing its historical importance.

Phantom II (1929–1935): If the Phantom I introduced the idea of the ultimate luxury car, the Phantom II refined it. The 1934 Phantom II Continental Sedanca Drophead Coupé by Gurney Nutting stood out at the Concours, considered by many as the pinnacle of 1930s styling. Its owners often included aristocrats and society figures who valued not just comfort but also striking design.

Phantom III (1936–1939): The last car overseen by Henry Royce himself, the Phantom III introduced a V12 engine—a leap in power and refinement. The 1937 Phantom III H.J. Mulliner Sedanca de Ville on display has a gothic, imposing design that once won Best of Show at Pebble Beach in 1957. The Phantom III was also a car of contrasts: technologically advanced, yet its production was cut short by the onset of World War II.

Phantom IV (1950–1956): The most exclusive Phantom of all. Built only for royalty and heads of state, just 18 exist. The 1954 Phantom IV Hooper Landaulet was originally commissioned for the British royal family. Even Queen Elizabeth’s royal yacht, Britannia, was designed with storage for a Phantom IV, underscoring the car’s central role in royal life. These cars traveled the globe as symbols of power, carrying dignitaries on state occasions.

Phantom V (1959–1968): Known for its size and grace, the Phantom V was embraced by world leaders and celebrities. Perhaps most famously, The Beatles’ John Lennon owned a Phantom V, which he had painted in psychedelic colors during the height of Beatlemania—a bold statement of individuality against the backdrop of 1960s counterculture. At Pebble Beach, the spotlight was on the 1961 Phantom V James Young Touring Sedanca, one of just four right-hand-drive examples. Its restrained elegance marked the end of the coachbuilt era.

Phantom VI (1968–1990): The ceremonial Phantom. These cars were seen in countless state processions and royal weddings, often with their unique Landaulette coachwork that allowed open-air visibility for dignitaries. The 1972 Phantom VI Mulliner Park Ward State Landaulette at Pebble Beach was the only left-hand-drive example ever produced. These cars became fixtures of history, from coronations to global summits.

Phantom VII (2003–2017): The rebirth. After a long pause in Phantom production, Rolls-Royce, under BMW’s stewardship, introduced the Phantom VII in 2003. It restored the marque to its place at the top of the luxury hierarchy. The 2009 Phantom Coupé shown in Monterey exemplified the modern Phantom era: hand-built, powerful, and infused with touches like the Starlight Headliner. Exclusivity was key—only about 550 Coupés were ever produced, making it one of the rarest Phantoms of the modern era.

Phantom VIII (2017–Present): The Phantom of today balances tradition with modern luxury. At Pebble Beach, Rolls-Royce showed the Phantom Platino, limited to only 10 commissions worldwide. With a bespoke silk interior and platinum accents, it represents the pinnacle of modern craftsmanship. Beneath the hood, a twin-turbo V12 ensures it still delivers the effortless “magic carpet ride” that defines every Phantom.

Exclusive Perspective: A Conversation with Rolls-Royce Leadership

At Pebble Beach, I spoke with Chris Brownridge, CEO of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, about the Phantom’s centenary and the future of the brand. He emphasized that the Phantom is not just about luxury—it’s about permanence. In an era of rapid change, when most cars are outdated within a few years, Rolls-Royce builds vehicles meant to last generations.

Brownridge also acknowledged the road ahead: electrification. With the Spectre—the brand’s first all-electric model—already on the market, it’s only a matter of time before the Phantom itself embraces electrification. But as he explained, that transition will not come at the expense of the Phantom’s core values. “The Phantom will always represent the pinnacle of craftsmanship, timeless design, and enduring presence,” he said.

Why the Phantom Endures

It would be easy to dismiss the Phantom as a car for the ultra-wealthy, irrelevant to the average driver. But that misses the point. The Phantom endures because it represents something larger than transportation—it represents permanence in a world that changes constantly.

When the Phantom was introduced, automobiles were still a novelty for the privileged few. Today, cars are commodities, and the auto industry is increasingly shaped by government mandates and mass production. Yet the Phantom continues to stand apart. It adapts—whether through engineering, design, or technology—but never compromises its identity.

This is why, a century on, the Phantom still matters. It is a symbol of craftsmanship in an era of disposability, of tradition in an era of disruption.

Looking Ahead: The Next Century of Phantom

As Rolls-Royce looks toward the next 100 years, one thing is clear: the Phantom will evolve, but it will never abandon its essence. Electrification is inevitable, and one day there will be an all-electric Phantom. But Rolls-Royce will not rush the process or dilute what makes the car special. The next Phantom will still be a statement of timeless luxury—just adapted for the future.

Conclusion: The Phantom as Living History

The Phantom’s centenary isn’t just a milestone for Rolls-Royce. It’s a reminder that true excellence never goes out of style. From its royal commissions to celebrity owners, from ceremonial state processions to the Pebble Beach lawn, the Phantom has been a constant presence in the most important moments of the past century.

Gathered together at Monterey, the eight generations tell one story: luxury that doesn’t fade, craftsmanship that endures, and an icon that continues to define what the world’s finest automobile should be.

Video link: https://youtu.be/6XPYO3zA3jA

As Chris Brownridge reminded me, “The Phantom is more than a car—it is the standard.” And a century later, that statement has never been more true.

