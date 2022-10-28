Lauren Fix, The Car Coach: Banning Fossil Fuels = $10 Gallon Gas

__________



A better approach to eliminating fossil fuels cold turkey would use a combination of natural gas, crude oil, renewable fuels, and alternative energy because we need to have base load power and other energy sources to meet our needs.

How is it even possible for the U.S. to find itself once again energy dependent, diesel fuel in dangerously short supply and home energy bills set to skyrocket this winter?The Biden administration, with the full support of Democrats in Congress, wants to ban fossil fuels. This does not make any sense. Everything we use is made of fossil fuels — literally everything!This week, President Biden approved the release of more fuel from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve and claimed we are going to refill the oil reserves once the price drops. So, if the price does not drop, the reserves will not get filled.

Of the 265 million barrels being released, 15 million barrels of oil will go to other countries including China. Yes, China. The goal in this release is meant to artificially reduce the price of gas for the US or other countries. But instead the prices will rise — I’ll explain.

Here are the facts, the Biden administration is discouraging oil production. Biden and co. are trying to blame Russia, oil companies, and anyone else except their own energy policies. They are going to war with the oil industry and all forms of energy except wind and solar. This energy policy will make everything more expensive for you, the consumer.

The White House is eager to find ways to lower gas prices ahead of the midterm elections as it believes price at the pump most directly affects voters’ everyday lives and their perception of the economy. It does, but at what cost?

Here is the administration’s plan. The U.S. is releasing 165 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in hopes that consumers will save a few dollars. The plan includes buying oil back at a lower price, that is if oil prices drop. This sounds great, but we will all pay for this later as gas prices will spike right after the midterm elections, once the Reserve is drained. We need the Strategic Petroleum Reserve for actual emergencies.

Oil suppliers and speculators are watching, as this is a global market that we do not control, and we are signaling a massive buy at a certain price. The global market will know and manipulate the price to our disadvantage.

This is a giant, looming policy mistake. The government intends to put the oil companies out of business, as President Biden and many members of his administration have stated multiple times.



But now they are asking oil companies to lower their oil prices and produce more. However, the government has reduced offshore leasing sales for drilling. This has all but killed the oil and gas industry's interest in producing oil — all the while the Biden administration has been sounding the drum vilifying companies, blaming gas stations, and frustrating Americans for wanting to keep their gasoline-powered cars. This creates a serious issue.



Oil companies are not going to invest in producing oil if the President openly says he is going to destroy their companies. You wouldn’t do it, and they won’t either.

I don't think this administration has any idea how the energy complex works, how energy companies operate — or how fuel moves not just around the United States, but around the globe. The price of home heating will soar this winter thanks to climate policies. Diesel fuel inventories for this time of year are the lowest they’ve been since 1982, and prices are up 50%, leading to everyone paying more for electricity and natural gas utilities, too.

A better approach should use a combination of natural gas, crude oil, renewable fuels, and alternative energy because we need to have base load power and other energy sources to meet our needs.

We can't eliminate fossil fuels — they are a part of every sector of our lives and will affect every single thing we do in this country. The clothing that you buy, all forms of plastic, the medication you take, everything is touched by petroleum products. Or we can go back to the days of the Flintstones. Alternative fuels make economic sense if fossil fuels are part of the solution.

There is so much more to discuss on this, put your comments below and let’s start the conversation.

