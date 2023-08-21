Nissan Versa Lowest Price New Car Your Can Buy

We take the 2023 Nissan Versa SR for a review and test drive but we also cover all the Nissan Versa trims levels so you can make the best decision.

The 2023 Nissan Versa price starts at $15,980. The Nissan Versa is a well-built small sedan, with plenty of space inside and enough standard technology and safety features to easily justify its price. Solid fuel economy is another bonus.

It's a smart pick for an affordable small sedan. The Versa earns impressive fuel economy up to 35 mpg combined. Versa's handling is composed when going around turns and has a comfortable ride and seats.

In this video, we're going to show you the lowest price you can buy a new Nissan Versa in 2023. This is the newest car you can buy in the year 2023, and it's a great option if you're looking for a compact sedan. Watch the video, if you have questions please put them in the comments.

The Nissan Versa has plenty of competitors including: Kia Rio; Mini Cooper; Honda Civic; Toyota Corolla; Hyundai Kona; Volkswagen Jetta and the Mitsubishi Mirage.

