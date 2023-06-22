Lauren, Fix, The Car Coach: 2023 Nissan Ariya the Most Stylish Electric SUV

The all-new 2023 Nissan Ariya, is Nissan's first all-electric crossover SUV. It offers powerful acceleration and a smooth, quiet ride, and has an EPA estimated range of up to 304 miles for the Venture+ model.

The Ariya is designed for daily commutes and road trips. When you first look at the Ariya you think its a Rogue, but take a closer look and you’ll see that it offers some special features that make it stand out in the crowd.

The Ariya is an all-EV platform; this is part of Nissan's vision to further improve the appeal of its vehicles and achieve its ultimate goal of a future with zero tailpipe emissions and virtually zero vehicle fatalities. If you are seeking a gas mode, the Rogue and other SUVs are available at your local Nissan dealer.

The drive experience of the Nissan Ariya is fast and smooth. It’s offered in four models offered as front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive versions. The base version of the Ariya has a 63-kWh battery pack. This is similar in capacity to the standard battery packs in the Mustang Mach-E and Hyundai Ioniq 5. It can be paired with either a single electric motor for front-wheel drive with 214 horsepower or a dual-motor that provides all-wheel drive with 335 hp. Nissan calls this dual-motor version the e-4orce.

The EPA estimates is about 216 miles of range on a full charge with front-wheel drive and the standard battery. Nissan states that you can expect 205 miles with all-wheel drive model. Typically, you can expect around 230-240 miles with a base electric SUV, which is sufficient if most of your driving is commuting and around town.

The model stays true to Nissan's heritage of producing fun-to-drive, exciting cars, Ariya's all-new EV platform has been optimized to deliver exceptional handling. The battery pack sits under the center of the vehicle to ensure a low center of gravity and near-equal weight distribution, front and rear. This makes it easy to drive and gives you better control.

ProPILOT Assist 2.0 is the newest iteration of Nissan's driver assistance and safety technology. It expands on ProPILOT Assist, which allows attentive drivers to take their hands off the steering wheel under certain conditions, helping reduce the driver's workload in single-lane highway traffic. In addition, ProPILOT Assist 2.0 also supports multi-lane highway driving tasks such as lane changes, passing and highway exiting.

The Ariya embodies Nissan's philosophy of designing vehicles around the driver that is both intuitive and exciting. This includes equipping it with the latest in connectivity, including a new human-machine interface and firmware updates over the air.

The vehicle also includes Amazon Alexa to help customers simplify and organize their lives. Alexa can play music, place calls, listen to audiobooks, control smart home devices, and more, with just voice commands. Both systems work hand-in-hand to provide a seamless, tailored user experience, whether during a daily commute or weekend trip.

The 2023 Nissan Ariya competes with: Tesla Model Y; Kia EV6; Ford Mach E; Hyundai Ioniq5; Volkswagen id4; Chevrolet Bolt EUV and Toyota bZ4X.

Video Link: https://youtu.be/JUSlnFcGeK4

You can support me by buying me a cup of coffee - the link is in the description. Thank you! https://www.buymeacoffee.com/laurenfix

We will be reviewing all of the newest cars on our YouTube channel Car Coach Reports.

Additional articles on our website https://www.CarCoachReports.com

"LAUREN FIX'S GUIDE TO LOVING YOUR CAR” Book - https://amzn.to/3ifDi3j