Lauren Fix, The Car Coach: Exceptional Models at the NY Auto Show

The 2022 edition of the New York auto show just concluded, its first since 2019. While it may not have returned to its previous scale, there were still plenty of extraordinary new cars and technological developments to check out.

Electric vehicles (EVs) dominated the 2022 World Car Awards. The winners, listed below, were all about new technology:



World Performance Car Awards



Luke Donkerwolke, Hyundai Motor Group — person of the year

World car design winner — Hyundai Ioniq 5

World Urban car winner — Toyota Yaris Cross

World car performance winner — Audi eTron GT

World luxury car winner — Mercedes’ Benz EQS

World electric vehicle winner — Hyundai Ioniq 5

World car overall winner — Hyundai Ioniq 5



Lamborghini’s 2022 Huracan Tecnica takes many of its cues from the Huracan STO, the track-oriented iteration of the V10-powered supercar. Essentially, the STO is as close to a race-ready Super Trofeo race car as road laws allow.

Lamborghini refined this into a more street-friendly package, one that’s fun to drive on the roads while performing just as easily on the track. In the Huracan lineup, the new Technica splits the difference between the track-ready STO and the “normal” Huracan EVO RWD.

The all-new 2023 Niro arrives, sporting many of the design cues first seen on the Habaniro concept, including the unique and aerodynamic panel along the C-pillar. Powered in hybrid, plug-in hybrid and pure electric EV variants,

The 2023 Hyundai Palisade is the flagship sport utility vehicle (SUV). Its new, wider cascading grille form outlines rugged parametric shield elements for a premium appearance. The new forward lighting signature features vertically connected LED composite lights that frame the grille creating a sharp-edged, technical appeal. New, multi-spoke alloy wheels and more premium appearance.

2023 KIA Telluride SUV has bold new design elements inside and out, along with more capability offered through an expanded trim line, including the exciting X-Pro variant. With convenience and technology upgrades throughout, room for seven or eight passengers, and available AWD with a new X-Pro model

Chrysler is offered a sneak peek of the new design path on the brand’s journey to an all-electric future with the reveal of a new look for the Chrysler Airflow Concept. Chrysler Airflow Concept, originally revealed in January at the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), made its global auto show debut in New York. The Airflow Concept represents the future direction of the Chrysler brand, which will launch its first battery-electric vehicle (BEV) by 2025 and offer an all-electric vehicle lineup by 2028

The 2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale is the first small SUV from Alfa Romeo, drivers will experience more than 110 years of performance heritage from two all-new efficient powertrain offerings, which includes a plug-in hybrid with over 30 miles of pure electric range and 272 horsepower.

The sporty and versatile all-new 2023 Honda HR-V is just the right size for young, active buyers looking for a fun driving experience and enough space and utility for an adventurous lifestyle. The new interior design direction has a premium, high-tech cabin is feature-rich and more comfortable back seats and larger cargo area.

